How will Manchester City cope with the absence of Rodri in Premier League?

anchester City fans were in for an unexpected blow on Sunday, September 22. Their team was 1-0 up against Premier League contenders Arsenal and fans were celebrating. The mood shifted dramatically when star midfielder Rodri suffered a serious knee injury, casting a shadow over what should have been a triumphant afternoon.

The Spaniard was escorted off the field by the medical staff after he reportedly tore his ACL, which sent shockwaves through the Etihad Stadium.

The concern for both the fans and the team members is valid because of the crucial role Rodri has played in the City midfield over the past few seasons.

Manchester City’s record without Rodri in the playing XI

Last season, the defending champions lost just three games in the Premier League, and all the defeats came when Rodri was suspended for the ties.







Manchester City with and without Rodri in the Premier League With Rodri Without Rodri Games 174 21 Wins 129 13 Draws 26 1 Loses 19 7 Win rate 74.10% 61.90% Loss rate 10.90% 33.30% Goal difference/game 1.7 1.3 Points 413 40 Points/game 2.37 1.9 While selecting the playing XI, manager Pep Guardiola never had to think twice before playing him in the middle, as his positioning and distribution are second to none in the world at the moment.

Rodri stats for Man City last year



Rodri had started 50 games for City, amounting to a massive 4,325 minutes on the pitch. He has the most games in the City squad since his arrival in 2019/20. Rodri has missed just 21 games out of City’s 195 games in the league so far.

The impact of his absence was even evident against Arsenal as the side conceded their equaliser minutes after Rodri limped into the dressing room.

Who will replace Rodri in the playing XI?



Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic is the closest player in the City squad who can replicate Rodri’s role in the middle. Fans got a glimpse of this when he played against Chelsea in the opening game of the season, scoring an important second goal in the 2-0 win.



His ability to navigate through defences and produce accurate passes to forwards going into the attack will help Guardiola avoid making significant changes to City’s game plan as the season progresses.