Premier League today's matches: ARS vs BHA, MCI vs WHU and other matches

The week three action of the 2024-25 Premier League is set to kick off on Saturday, August 31. The first match of the day will see third-spot Arsenal taking on second-spot Brighton at 5 PM IST, while the defending champions Manchester City will be hosted by West Ham United from 10 PM IST in the final match of the day. City, Brighton, and Arsenal will all walk into the third week with a 100 per cent win record this season.

Apart from them, Ipswich will take on Fulham, Leicester will take on Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest will lock horns with Wolves, Brentford will take on Southampton, and Everton will go up against Bournemouth. All these matches will begin from 7:30 PM IST.

The hosts Nottingham Forest will be in a huge pickle against Wolves on Saturday, as the latter has better records against the former in their last five matches.

Nottingham Forest won: 0

Wolves won: 2

Draw: 3



Brentford vs Southampton (Head-to-head)



In their last five head-to-head games, Brentford has a small but significant lead over Southampton.

Brentford won: 2

Southampton won: 1

Draw: 2



Everton vs Bournemouth (Head-to-head)



Everton, in their last five matches against Bournemouth, has failed to secure a single win while only managing two draws.

Everton won: 0

Bournemouth won: 3

Draw: 2



West Ham vs Manchester City (Head-to-head)



To no one's surprise, City has not lost a single match in their last five encounters with West Ham, while only ending one match in a draw.

West Ham won: 0

Manchester City won: 4

Draw: 1



Premier league today's matches (August 31)

Match Venue Date Time (IST) Arsenal vs. Brighton Emirates Stadium 08/31/24 05:00:00 PM Ipswich vs. Fulham Portman Road 08/31/24 07:30:00 PM Leicester vs. Aston Villa King Power Stadium 08/31/24 07:30:00 PM Nottingham Forest vs. Wolverhampton City Ground 08/31/24 07:30:00 PM Brentford vs. Southampton Brentford Community Stadium 08/31/24 07:30:00 PM Everton vs. Bournemouth Goodison Park 08/31/24 07:30:00 PM West Ham vs. Manchester City London Stadium 08/31/24 10:00:00 PM



Premier League 2024 today's matches live telecast details



The live telecast of Premier League 2024-25 matches on August 31 will be available on Star Select in India.



Premier League 2024 today's matches live streaming details



The live streaming of Premier League 2024-25 matches on August 31 will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.