Home / Sports / Football News / PSG supporters call for Gaza peace with bold banner at PSG vs INT UCL final

PSG supporters call for Gaza peace with bold banner at PSG vs INT UCL final

PSG fans are known for their stance against the war in Gaza. They previously displayed a giant banner saying "Free Palestine" in November

PSG fans at UCL final in Munich

PSG fans at UCL final in Munich (PIC: X)

AP Munich
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 8:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Paris Saint-Germain supporters displayed a banner saying "Stop genocide in Gaza" during the Champions League final on Saturday.

They raised it shortly after Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring in a 5-0 rout of his former side Inter Milan. Some PSG fans also held Palestinian scarves and flags during the game.

PSG fans are known for their stance against the war in Gaza. They previously displayed a giant banner saying "Free Palestine" in November during the Champions League match against Atltico Madrid.

The latest banner was likely to lead to disquiet among local authorities in Munich. Munich's city hall displays an Israeli flag as well as a Ukrainian one, and German support for Israel is strong for historical reasons.

 

PSG could also face a fine. UEFA bans the use of gestures, words, objects or any other means to transmit a provocative message that is judged not fit for a sports event, particularly provocative messages that are of a political, ideological, religious or offensive nature. Financial penalties are typical for a first offence 10,000 euros ($10,700) for a political banner or disturbances.

Israel's nearly three-month blockade on Gaza has pushed the population of over two million to the brink of famine. It has allowed some aid to enter in recent days, but aid organizations say far from enough is getting in.

The UN World Food Program said the fear of starvation in Gaza is high.

The war began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and taking 250 hostages.

Israeli strikes have killed more than 54,000 Gaza residents, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its tally.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 8:48 AM IST

