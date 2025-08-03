Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Ramsdale joins Newcastle from Southampton on season-long loan

Ramsdale joins Newcastle from Southampton on season-long loan

Newcastle announced the signing on its website, with the Premier League club's coach Eddie Howe calling the 27-year-old Ramsdale an exceptional goalkeeper

Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale

AP Newcastle (England)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Newcastle signed goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on a season-long loan deal from relegated Southampton on Saturday.

Newcastle announced the signing on its website with the Premier League club's coach Eddie Howe calling the 27-year-old Ramsdale an exceptional goalkeeper who adds further quality and international experience to our squad.

The England international was previously No. 1 at Arsenal but then lost his place and joined Southampton on a four-year contract. He could not prevent the club going down last season, when he made 30 appearances in the top division.

Ramsdale, who has five caps for England, is looking forward to hearing the support of the home fans as one of their players, rather than as a visiting goalie.

 

It's great to be here. I've always loved coming here and I've seen how passionate and loud the fans can be, he said. I've always loved playing at St. James' Park. I've not always had the greatest of results, but when the fans get behind you, it's some place.

Newcastle begins its Premier League campaign away to Aston Villa on Aug. 16.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Neymar Jr

Will Brazil's Neymar Jr. get one final go at the FIFA World Cup in 2026?

Heung min son

Spurs captain Son Heung-min set to exit amid interest from LAFC

Lionel Messi

Messi's India Tour: Kolkata to kick off, Delhi & Mumbai await the icon

Novak Djokovic

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic invests in Le Mans FC alongside Ex-F1 drivers

FIFA opts not to ban Israel

FIFA rulings are open to challenge beyond Switzerland, says EU court

Topics : English Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon