Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Real Madrid's David Bellingham set to be sidelined for at least two weeks

Madrid said Sunday that Bellingham was diagnosed with a sprain in his left ankle. The club said his recovery will be monitored, without setting a timetable for his return.

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid

AP Madrid
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks because of an ankle injury.
Madrid said Sunday that Bellingham was diagnosed with a sprain in his left ankle. The club said his recovery will be monitored, without setting a timetable for his return.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The England international is set to miss Tuesday's Champions League round-of-16 match at Leipzig, as well as upcoming Spanish league games. The return match against Leipzig is on March 6.
Bellingham asked to be substituted after scoring two goals in Madrid's 4-0 win over Girona in the Spanish league on Saturday, a result that allowed the Spanish powerhouse to open a five-point lead over Girona in the league standings.
Bellingham sprained his ankle after it was stepped on by Girona's Pablo Torre early in the second half. The midfielder was briefly treated by team doctors before returning to the field. But after he tapped in an easy second goal in the 55th, Bellingham soon sat down on the turf and asked to come off. He walked off the field gingerly but on his own power.
His double gave Bellingham 20 goals across all competitions since joining Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

La Liga: Jude Bellingham scores on debut, Real Madrid win 2-0 vs Bilbao

UCL: Bellingham's last-gasp goal give Real Madrid win over Union Berlin

Champions Trophy 2025: Qualification scenarios, Teams, venue, winners list

Champions Trophy 2025: Race for qualification heats up in World Cup 2023

Champions League 2023-24 full schedule, teams, live streaming in India

Argentina secure Paris Olympics spot, knock Brazil out with 1-0 win

Champions League knockout stage starts with Man City and Real Madrid games

Manchester City keeps the pressure on Liverpool in EPL title race

Argentina friendly in mainland China cancelled over Messi's absence in HK

Organizers offer refunds as fans get angry over Messi's absence in HK

Topics : Real Madrid

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon