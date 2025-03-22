Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Bengaluru's Thanisandra Rd housing prices up 67% in 3 years: Anarock

Bengaluru's Thanisandra Rd housing prices up 67% in 3 years: Anarock

In Thanisandra Main Road, the average monthly rental growth went up 62 per cent to Rs 33,200 from Rs 20,500

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

The average monthly rental rose 76 per cent in Sarjapur Road to Rs 36,900 from Rs 21,000

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru's two key micro-markets -- Thanisandra Main Road and Sarjapur Road -- have witnessed 67 per cent and 63 per cent growth, respectively, in housing prices in the last three years, according to Anarock.

Real estate consultant Anarock's data showed that average housing prices at Sarjapur Road rose 63 per cent to Rs 9,850 per square feet at the end of 2024 from Rs 6,050 per square feet at 2021-end.

Thanisandra Main Road witnessed a 67 per cent growth to Rs 8,900 per square feet from Rs 5,345 per square feet.

The average monthly rental rose 76 per cent in Sarjapur Road to Rs 36,900 from Rs 21,000.

 

In Thanisandra Main Road, the average monthly rental growth went up 62 per cent to Rs 33,200 from Rs 20,500.

Also Read

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties acquires around 10-acre land in Bengaluru's Yelahanka

KSRTC Bus

Karnataka observes 12-hour bandh called by pro-Kannada groups today

Embassy Developments

Embassy Developments, Lam Research ink Rs 1,125 cr land deal in Bengaluru

bengaluru

Bengaluru traffic advisory amid metro construction, multiple road widening

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

Saudi Aramco-backed Cognite opens AI services centre in Bengaluru

Commenting on the trend, Angad Bedi, CMD of BCD Group, said Thanisandra Main Road and Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru exemplify the changing pattern of the real estate sector.

"Renting provides financial convenience in the short run. Nevertheless, for long-term benefits, property ownership provides greater financial security and future dividends. Thus, savvy buyers consider real estate as an investment that goes beyond immediate convenience," Bedi said.

Property First founder and CEO Bhavesh Kothari said, "It seems to be a bull run for the residential real estate sector where an increasing number of individuals are moving towards home ownership for primary use or rental income considering the robust growth being witnessed in both. The rapid growth in capital and rental values is a factor of the growing importance of micro-markets in top cities as a commercial and residential hub, attracting significant attention from retail investors".

This shift also mirrors the larger trend unfolding in the residential real estate sector where property prices are rising rapidly on account of growth in land rates, construction costs and high demand, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Antitrust, Anti-trust trials, competitions

India's ad industry raids followed tip-offs under leniency scheme

Arpu vs users: Telecom tariff hikes in July trigger surprising trends

PLI scheme creates 26,351 jobs in India's telecom manufacturing industry

PremiumHEAT, TEMPERATURE

Mumbai temperatures hit five-year high; heat-related ailments rise 10-20%

Premiumconsumer price index, e-Commerce

Mospi mulls ecommerce price index to monitor digital platform rates

Premiumsmartphone manufacturing

Smartphone assembly: Dixon gains ground on Foxconn, DBG Group in India

Topics : Bengaluru Housing prices Real Madrid

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon