Home / Sports / Football News / Ronaldo's heroics propel Al-Nassr into AFC Champions League quarterfinals

Ronaldo's heroics propel Al-Nassr into AFC Champions League quarterfinals

After 26 minutes in the return match, the 40-year-old scored his seventh goal of the tournament

AP Riyadh (Saudi Arabia)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target as Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr beat Iran's Esteghlal 3-0 to progress to the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday.

Ronaldo, who has yet to win a trophy for Al-Nassr since signing for the Riyadh club in December 2022, missed the 0-0 draw in the first leg of the round of 16 tie in Tehran last week.

After 26 minutes in the return match, the 40-year-old scored his seventh goal of the tournament, converting a penalty after Sadio Mane was fouled in the area.

Earlier, Jhon Duran opened the scoring with a lob from the corner of the area.

 

Esteghlal was reduced to 10 men just before the break when Mehran Ahmadi was issued a second yellow card.

Al-Nassr, seeking a first Asian championship, added a third late in the game after Duran fired home a low shot for his second.

Elsewhere, two-time champion Al-Sadd of Qatar advanced with a 4-2 aggregate victory over Al-Wasl of the United Arab Emirates.

Topics : Cristiano Ronaldo football

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

