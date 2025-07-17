Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 08:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sweden vs England Women's Euro 2025 quarter-final live time, streaming

Sweden vs England Women's Euro 2025 quarter-final live time, streaming

SWE vs ENG Women's Euros

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Sweden and England will face off in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women’s Euros 2025 on Thursday, 17 July. Both sides boast a rich history in the competition, having previously won the prestigious European title and overcome each other en route to past triumphs.
 
Sweden lifted their only European title back in 1984, winning the inaugural tournament after defeating England on penalties over a two-legged final. Meanwhile, England, the current holders, claimed the championship in 2022. In that edition, they secured a dominant 4-0 victory over Sweden in the semi-finals before going on to win the tournament.
 
This highly anticipated quarter-final showdown will determine who advances to the next stage of the competition. The winner will go on to meet either Norway or Italy in the semi-finals, scheduled for 22 July. The final of UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 will take place at St. Jakob-Park in Basel on 27 July. With past rivalries and high stakes in play, the upcoming match promises to be a fiercely competitive encounter between two European powerhouses.
 
 
Sweden vs England Women's Euros QF probable line-ups:

Sweden starting line-up: Falk; Holmberg, Björn, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldahl, Zigiotti Olme; Rytting Kaneryd, Asllani, Rolfö; Blackstenius
 
England starting line-up: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Carter, Greenwood; Toone, Walsh, Stanway; James, Russo, Hemp

Sweden vs England Women's Euros Quarter-final Live Telecast and Streaming Details

When does the Sweden vs England Women’s Euros 2025 quarter-final match take place?
 
Sweden will take on England in the Women’s Euros quarter-final on July 18 (according to IST).
 
What is the venue of the Sweden vs England Women’s Euros quarter-final match?
 
The quarter-final between Sweden and England will be played at Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland.
 
At what time will the Sweden vs England Women’s Euros quarter-final match begin?
 
The live match time for the Sweden vs England Women’s Euros quarter-final is 12:30 AM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Sweden vs England Women’s Euros quarter-final match in India?
 
The Sweden vs England Women’s Euros quarter-final match will not be available in India.
 
How do you watch the live streaming of today’s Sweden vs England Women’s Euros quarter-final match in India?
 
Live streaming of the Sweden vs England Women’s Euros quarter-final will be available on the FanCode app and website.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

