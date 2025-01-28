Business Standard

Transfer news: Arsenal new bid for Sesko, Barca eager to sign Rashford

Transfer news: Arsenal new bid for Sesko, Barca eager to sign Rashford

Manchester United, keen on adding reinforcements before the window shuts, is reportedly looking to bring in Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku on loan.

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

As the January transfer window nears its conclusion, football clubs across Europe are in a frantic rush to seal their deals. With just days left, top teams are scrambling to finalize signings that will bolster their squads for the intense second half of the season. From Barcelona to Manchester United, Arsenal to Chelsea, the stakes are high as clubs aim to improve their fortunes.
 
Arsenal's Bold Moves: Striker Search Intensifies
 
Arsenal is making waves with a colossal bid for Benjamin Sesko, hoping to bring in the striker they’ve been eyeing throughout the window. The Gunners are not stopping there, though, with Matheus Cunha also on their radar as they look to bolster their attacking options. Their ambition doesn’t end with strikers; Arsenal is also targeting midfield sensation Sverre Nypan. However, they face tough competition from Manchester City and Aston Villa, and could still miss out on the promising young talent to rivals Liverpool, who are reportedly leading the race for Jorrel Hato.  ALSO READ: Al Hilal agrees to terminate Neymar's contract; Santos return imminent
 
 
Chelsea's Focus: Dean Huijsen Takes Center Stage
 
Chelsea's focus in the closing days of the window has shifted towards securing a deal for Dean Huijsen, their new priority target. Speculation around other players like Alejandro Garnacho and Mathys Tel continues to grow as the deadline nears, while Chelsea is also reportedly considering a move for Axel Disasi, who is attracting interest from Aston Villa. The pressure is mounting on Chelsea to secure Huijsen's signature and further strengthen their squad for the remainder of the season.

Manchester United's Loan Pursuit: Nkunku and Dorgu on the Radar
 
Manchester United, keen on adding reinforcements before the window shuts, is reportedly looking to bring in Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku on loan. While negotiations are still in the works, the Red Devils aren’t slowing down, as they are also preparing to make a third offer for Patrick Dorgu. Meanwhile, Tottenham’s struggles in the transfer market are said to be leading them to pursue both Tyler Dibling and Angel Gomes, while a link to Evan Ferguson is also fueling speculation.
 
Neymar’s Possible Return to Santos: The Final Chapter?
 
Brazilian footballing legend Neymar could be nearing the end of his illustrious career in Europe, with reports suggesting that he is contemplating a move back to his roots at Santos. Although the Brazilian forward has attracted interest from Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs, it seems his heart might be leading him back to where it all started. A return to Santos could be a fitting conclusion to Neymar’s legendary journey, as he continues to stand tall as Brazil’s all-time top scorer with 79 goals in 127 appearances.
 
Barcelona's Pursuit of Rashford: The Fati Dilemma
 
Barcelona, always on the lookout for new additions, still has their sights set on Marcus Rashford. However, for the deal to materialize, they need to offload Ansu Fati first. Meanwhile, West Ham is keeping a close eye on potential signings, including Jhon Duran and Brian Brobbey, making the end of this transfer window an intriguing final act.

Topics : football Manchester United Chelsea FC Barcelona

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

