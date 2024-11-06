UEFA Champions League: PSG vs Atletico Madrid live time, streaming

Business Standard
Both sides will be facing each other for the first time in their history and will look to get a win on the night to start the head to head record in their favour.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid

PSG vs Atletico Madrid

The second round of fixtures in matchweek 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2024 will see French league leaders PSG take on Spanish outfits Atletico Madrid at the Parc des Princes in Paris on November 6.
 
Luis Enrique's side will be looking to their 2nd win of the tournament after only managing to 4 points from their 3 games so far. Despite of a brilliant showings in the league so far, PSG have not win after their matchday 1 victory over Girona. Since then, they lost to Premier League side Arsenal and were held by PSV Eindhoven.
 
Atletico Madrid have had the worst possible start to their campaign as well with defeats against Benfica and Lille. They 3 points from as many games so far.
 
 
Both sides will be facing each other for the first time in their history and will look to get a win on the night to start the head to head record in their favour.
 
PSG vs Atletico Madrid form guide (Last 5 matches)
PSG 1-0 Lens Atletico Madrid 2-0 Las Palmas
Marseille 0-3 PSG UE Vic 0-2 Atletico Madrid
PSG 1-1 PSV Eindhoven Real Betis 1-0 Atletico Madrid
PSG 4-2 Strasbourg Atletico Madrid 1-3 Lille
Nice 1-1 PSG Atletico Madrid 3-1 Leganes
 
PSG team news
 
Luis Enrique has Presnel Kimpembe and Lucas Hernandez ruled out still with the addition of Goncalo Ramos to the sidelines. Marco Asensio will most likely take the central role up ahead with Barcola and Dembele taking the flanks on the night. Goalkeepere Donnarumma is likely to be left out of the eleven again with Enrique favouring Safonov at goal.
 
Atletico are without the services of Cesar Azpilicueta, Robin Le Normand and Marcos Llorente, Thomas Lemar for the match but Pablo Barrios returned to action and will be available for selection in the midfield.
 
PSG vs Atletico Madrid playing 11
 
PSG playing 11 (probable): Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Dembele, Asensio, Barcola
 
Atletico Madrid playing 11 (probable): Oblak; Molina, Witsel, Gimenez, Reinildo; De Paul, Koke, Barrios, Lino; Alvarez, Griezmann.
 
UEFA Champions League 2024-25 PSG vs Atletico Madrid live telecast and streaming details
 
When will PSG play their UEFA Champions League match against Atletico? 
PSG vs Atletico Madrid will be played on November 6 at Parc des Princes in Paris.
 
What time will PSG vs Atletico Madrid begin in the UEFA Champions League in India? 
The match will start late on Wednesday night at 1:30 AM IST in India. (November 7)
 
Where will the live telecast of PSG vs Atletico Madrid be available in India? 
The live telecast of PSG vs Atletico Madrid will be available on the Sony Sports Network.
 
Where will the live streaming of PSG vs Atletico Madrid be available in India? 
The live streaming of PSG vs Atletico Madrid will be available on the SonyLIV app.

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

