Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / Match-fixing scandal in Mizoram; 24 players, 3 clubs, 3 officials banned

Match-fixing scandal in Mizoram; 24 players, 3 clubs, 3 officials banned

Three clubs -- Sihphir Venghlun FC, FC Bethlehem, and Ramhlun Athletic FC -- have been banned for three years along with three match officials for allegedly manipulating the outcome of matches.

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a shocking development, three clubs, 24 players and three club officials have been banned by the Mizoram Football Association (MFA) for alleged match-fixing in a recently-held competition in the state.

Three clubs -- Sihphir Venghlun FC, FC Bethlehem, and Ramhlun Athletic FC -- have been banned for three years along with three match officials for allegedly manipulating the outcome of matches in the Mizoram Premier League.

"It has come to the notice of the Mizoram Football Association, after investigations with local law enforcement agencies that certain clubs, officials and players in the recently concluded MPL-11 had indulged in acts of corruption, for which they have been penalised after careful deliberations," the state football body said in a statement.

 

The MFA imposed life bans on two players, five-year bans on four players, three-year bans on 10 footballers, and one-year bans on eight men involved in the alleged corruption.

"These activities involving a few miscreants represent a severe breach of our values, undermine the integrity of our sport and disrespect the fans who passionately support Mizoram Football," read the MFA statement.

"As a consequence of these findings we have imposed strict penalties on those involved.

More From This Section

Premier League 2024-25

Premier League 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Premier League 2024-25

Premier League preview: Arsenal face tough Test against Newcastle United

Former national coach, East Bengal captain Shanto Mitra dies at 75

East Bengal beat Nejmeh 3-2 to enter AFC Challenge League quarters

Manchester United

Manchester United hires Ruben Amorim as manager from November 11

Martin Odegaard

Arsenal captain Odegaard in final stages of recovery after 2 months out

"We also assure stakeholders that clubs found to be complicit in these activities will face sanctions affecting their participation in future competitions, and players and officials implicated will be subject to suspensions and other disciplinary measures deemed appropriate by the MFA," it added in the statement.

The three clubs are all part of the top state league and Sihphir finished among the top four, losing out in the semi-final to eventual winners Aizawl FC.

Seeking support from the football community in this challenging time, the MFA said, "We call upon football fans, partners, and the broader football community to stand with us as we address this challenging chapter."  The association admitted that the scandal could damage the league's reputation and stressed its commitment to moving forward with transparency and integrity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Neymar, Brazil, Copa America

Neymar suffers another injury in 2nd game back from ACL tear for Al Hilal

Arsenal

Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar resigns to pursue 'new challenge'

Lionel Messi

Silva scores in stoppage time, Atlanta rallies to beat Messi's Miami 2-1

Ousmane Dembele

PSG moves 6 points clear at the top of French league after beating Lens 1-0

football

Serie A: Juventus get back to winning ways with a lot of help from the post

Topics : football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon