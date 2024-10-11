UNL: Skipper Erling Haaland becomes Norway's all-time leading scorer

Business Standard
AP Oslo
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Erling Haaland marked his first game as Norway captain by becoming his country's all-time leading scorer.

The Manchester City striker scored in the seventh and 62nd minutes of Norway's home match against Slovenia in the Nations League for his 33rd and 34th international goals.

That moved him above the late Jorgen Juve on Norway's list of record scorers. Juve, on 33 goals, held the record since 1937.

The 24-year-old Haaland has 34 goals in just 36 games.

His double helped to put Norway 3-0 ahead in Oslo.


First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

