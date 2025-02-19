Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 06:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Will Jude Bellingham be available for Real Madrid vs Man City UCL 2nd leg?

Will Jude Bellingham be available for Real Madrid vs Man City UCL 2nd leg?

Despite his denial, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has handed Bellingham a two-match suspension as a result of the incident.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Real Madrid star midfielder has been given a 2-match ban following his straight red card against Osasuna in the Spanish League. Jude, the England international, was sent off with a straight red card during the first half of Real Madrid's 1-1 draw in La Liga after allegedly making inappropriate remarks to referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero.  The referee reported that Bellingham had said "f*ck you," but the midfielder denied the accusation. Despite his denial, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has handed Bellingham a two-match suspension as a result of the incident. This ban follows the official's report, which led to the disciplinary action being taken against the player, impacting his availability for future matches.  ALSO READ: Champions League 2025: Real Madrid vs Man City live match time, streaming  Will Jude Bellingham be available for UCL 2nd leg?  Despite getting a 2-match ban, Jude will be available for the much hyped Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League 2nd leg playoff tie at the Santiago Bernabeu as the sending off will only keep him from playing in the domestic matches.  Bellingham was a crucial part of the Real Madrid eleven which rescued a late 3-2 win in the 1st leg at the Etihad Stadium and will now look to defend their 1-goal lead at home in order to make it to the Round of 16 in the Champions League.   

More From This Section

Manchester United vs FC Twente

Injury blow for Man United as Amad Diallo is ruled out for several weeks

MCI vs NEW

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Premier League live time and streaming

Vinicius Jr Saudi Pro League Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr. surpasses Neymar for incredible UCL feat after win vs City

UEFA Champions League

Champions League 2025: Celtic vs Bayern Munich live match time, streaming

FIFA opts not to ban Israel

Fifa staffer reportedly arrested in Miami in alleged underage sex case

Topics : Uefa Champions League Real Madrid Manchester City football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEOnePlus Watch 3Who will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVECBSE Class 10 ExamPak vs NZ Live ScorePSTET result 2025 OutDelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon