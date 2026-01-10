Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Wrexham stun Nottingham Forest on penalties to reach FA Cup fourth round

Wrexham stun Nottingham Forest on penalties to reach FA Cup fourth round

Championship club Wrexham knocked out Premier League side Nottingham Forest 4-3 on penalties after a thrilling match ended 3-3 after 90 minutes and extra time

Wrexham FC

Wrexham FC

AP Wrexham
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The big guns entered the FA Cup and one of them was shot down immediately.

Championship club Wrexham knocked out Premier League side Nottingham Forest 4-3 on penalties after a thrilling match ended 3-3 after 90 minutes and extra time.

Wrexham keeper Arthur Okonkwo was the hero, saving twice to take his side into the fourth round.

The Welsh side co-owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney was 2-0 up at the break thanks to goals from Liberato Cacace and Ollie Rathbone.

Igor Jesus pulled one back with a header after 64 minutes only for Dominic Hyam to restore Wrexham's two-goal lead with a diving header 10 minutes later.

 

Also Read

Women' cricket world cup

Sports@2025: Of crowns, cracks and goodbyes that shaped the sporting yearpremium

Chelsea Win First Edition of the New FIFA Club World Cup

Top 10 unforgettable footballing moments that took place in 2025

Lionel Messi, Messi

Chaos erupts at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium as fans struggle to see Messi

Lionel Messi, Messi

Messi mania grips Kolkata, arrival sparks frenzy as his India tour begins

Football Manager 26 (Image: Steam)

SEGA to release Football Manager 26 on Nov 4: Price, system requirements

Forest substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi scored in the 76th and 89th minutes to force the game into extra time but when neither side could get a winner it went to penalties.

James MacLean missed for Wrexham but Okonkwo saved from Igor Jesus and Omari Hutchinson to send the home fans into raptures.

The manager spoke to us before the game, told us about the history of the club and how we're able to beat teams who are way above us, a jubilant Okonkwo said. It was amazing to win the game in the end. We just have to enjoy the moment.

The FA Cup kicked off in August with 446 clubs dreaming of a place in the famous final at Wembley Stadium but teams from the top two tiers enter only at this third round.

Friday's win was another memorable chapter in the rise of the Welsh club that was bought in 2021 by Hollywood pair Reynolds and McElhenney.

The stars have overseen Wrexham's rapid ascent and watched three consecutive promotions. It sits ninth in the Championship and Friday's win was its fifth in a row in all competitions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian Super League 2026

Salary cuts for ISL players amid financial crisis in Indian football

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's big reveal: What he wants to do after his retirement

BUR vs MUN Live streaming

Burnley vs Manchester United Premier League live match time and streaming

Mansukh Mandaviya

ISL to start Feb 14 with all clubs participating, says Sports Minister

The ISL's commercial framework rests on the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), signed in 2010.

Rs 25 crore AIFF-backed pool revives ISL after commercial partner void

Topics : football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningOTT Releases This WeekSenior Citizen FD Rates in Jan 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWPL 2026 Top Wicket TakersSSC Calendar 2026Graves DiseasePersonal Finance