Salary cuts for ISL players amid financial crisis in Indian football

Salary cuts for ISL players amid financial crisis in Indian football

Ahead of the season, multiple clubs have asked players to accept a salary reduction of up to 25% as part of efforts to curb costs.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

India’s football landscape is currently facing one of its toughest crises in decades, as the Indian Super League (ISL) is set to return after a nine-month hiatus, but financial pressures loom large. The season, which was originally scheduled to begin in September 2025, will finally kick off on February 14, 2026. While there was relief at the announcement, it quickly gave way to growing concerns over salary cuts proposed by several ISL clubs.
 
Clubs Request Salary Cuts Due to Financial Strain
 
Ahead of the season, multiple clubs have asked players to accept a salary reduction of up to 25% as part of efforts to curb costs. The new season will feature 72 fewer matches compared to the previous year, further increasing the financial burden on clubs. One Indian player shared that clubs are presenting players with a simple "yes or no" regarding the revised salary structure without providing adequate details or room for discussion. Players have also been told that failure to comply could result in not playing in the league.
 
 
A Disastrous Year for Indian Football
 
The ongoing crisis is compounded by the failure of India’s national team to qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup and the expiration of the 15-year commercial rights deal between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Reliance Sports in December 2025. With no bids received for a new partnership, Indian football’s financial structure has faltered, leading to prolonged delays. Eventually, the Indian government, AIFF, and ISL clubs reached a consensus, with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya intervening to ensure the league’s return. 

Financial Struggles and the Cost of Player Salaries
 
ISL clubs spend a large percentage of their annual budgets, up to 70%, on player wages, with an official salary cap of Rs 16.5 crore. However, many clubs exceed this limit to stay competitive, leading to significant losses year after year. High salaries for homegrown players, who earn upwards of a crore annually, are seen as the primary reason for these unsustainable financial practices.
 
The Impact of No Broadcast Deal
 
The situation is further worsened as there is no broadcast deal in place for the upcoming season. Previously, clubs benefitted from a Rs 275 crore annual broadcast deal, but without this revenue, they are facing a significant shortfall. Clubs are particularly concerned about the costs of central operations and franchise fees. As a result, at least three clubs have asked players earning more than Rs 1 crore annually to accept pay cuts of 20-25%, while those earning less will face reductions of 10-15%.
 
Government Pressure and the Threat of FIFA Sanctions
 
In response to the financial troubles, a few clubs even considered canceling contracts and starting from scratch next season. However, the intervention of the Sports Minister emphasized the importance of holding the league, especially with India bidding for the 2036 Olympics and hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Mandaviya warned that failing to conduct a domestic football season could harm India’s international image and affect Olympic bids.
 
Bengaluru FC Owner’s Statement
 
Bengaluru FC’s owner, Parth Jindal, expressed his concerns on social media, acknowledging the significant sacrifice clubs are being asked to make to keep the ISL running in its current format. He also thanked the Sports Minister for his intervention, stressing the importance of the league’s continuation. Jindal admitted that Bengaluru FC has been a loss-making enterprise for years, and without player cooperation, the financial strain could lead many clubs to shut down.

Indian Football Team Indian Super League

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

