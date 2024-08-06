Business Standard
Olympics 2024: Rohidas to miss IND vs GER SF after India's appeal rejected

FIH statement: The suspension affects match No. 35 (India's semi-final match against Germany), where Amit Rohidas will not participate and India will play with a squad of 15 players only

Amit Rohidas red card explained in hockey

William Calnan of Britain in action with Amit Rohidas of India. Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's key defender and first rusher Amit Rohidas will miss Tuesday's Olympic men's hockey semifinal against Germany after the country's appeal against his one-match suspension, for being red-carded in the quarterfinal, was rejected by the international body FIH.
This means India will have only 15 players available for the key clash, which is a big setback for the eight-time Olympic champions.
"Amit Rohidas was suspended for one match for a breach of the FIH Code of Conduct which occurred during the India vs Great Britain match on August 4," a FIH statement read.
 
"The suspension affects match No. 35 (India's semi-final match against Germany), where Amit Rohidas will not participate and India will play with a squad of 15 players only."

Hockey India had lodged an appeal against Rohidas' suspension but the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Jury Bench rejected it.
"...after inspection and deliberations, HI's appeal has been rejected and Amit will not play the semifinal."

Rohidas was given the marching orders against Britain almost 40 minutes from the final hooter after his stick unintentionally hit a rival player on Sunday.
The 31-year-old Rohidas was engaged in a mid-field battle with Will Calnan when he swung his stick and hit the Briton's face in an attempt to evade the forward.

The on-field umpire initially did not rule the challenge to be a serious offence, but TV umpire changed the decision and recommended a red card following a video referral.
Down to 10 men, the Indians, however, fought tenaciously for the remaining time of the match to hold Britain to a 1-1 draw at the end of regulation time.
In the subsequent shoot-out, veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh's heroics handed India a 4-2 win to seal a second consecutive Olympic semifinal berth.

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

