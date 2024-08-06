Explained: What is the Olympics refugee team and how is it funded?

Cindy Ngamba made history on Monday (August 5) as the first refugee to win an Olympic medal, delivering a message of hope to refugees worldwide.

In the 75 kg boxing category, Ngamba defeated France’s Davina Michel to advance to the semi-finals, securing at least a bronze medal. Her story is not only a highlight of these Games but also a significant moment in Olympic history. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

After her victory, Ngamba proudly displayed a board with the name of the refugee team — a small group of 37 athletes representing over 120 million displaced people globally.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) formed this team in 2016, and Ngamba hopes her success will serve as a beacon of hope for those who have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict, persecution, or natural disasters.

Qualifying for the Paris Olympic Games is an extraordinary achievement. But for some athletes, the journey has been even more challenging as they have had to leave their home countries and live as refugees. These athletes are competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics as part of the refugee Olympic team, established by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

What is the IOC refugee Olympic team?

The refugee Olympic team for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics consists of 37 athletes from 11 countries competing in 12 sports. The IOC created the team to provide displaced individuals with access to resources and support to compete at the highest level. The team will compete under the acronym EOR, representing Équipe Olympique des Réfugiés.

Who is on the IOC refugee team for the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The team represents over 100 million displaced people around the world. Selection was based on the athletes' sporting achievements and their refugee status, verified by the UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency. According to the UNHCR, a refugee is someone who cannot return to their country of origin due to a well-founded fear of persecution based on race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion.

Most of the athletes were selected from the Refugee Athletes Scholarship Program, funded by the Olympic Solidarity Initiative and overseen by the Olympic Refugee Foundation. The 37 athletes are hosted by National Olympic Committees in countries such as Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kenya, Mexico, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the USA. They will compete in a variety of sports, including athletics, badminton, boxing, breaking, canoeing, cycling, judo, sport shooting, swimming, taekwondo, weightlifting, and wrestling. This is an increase from the 29 refugee athletes who competed in Tokyo.

When was the IOC refugee team established?

In response to the global refugee crisis in 2015, IOC President Thomas Bach announced the creation of the refugee Olympic team during a United Nations General Assembly meeting. The team first participated in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, where ten athletes from Syria, South Sudan, Ethiopia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo marched into the opening ceremony under the Olympic flag, just before the host nation Brazil.

For the first time, the refugee Olympic team is competing under their own emblem, which features a heart surrounded by coloured arrows, symbolising a sense of belonging for the 100 million people who share the experience of displacement.

How are the athletes supported?

The refugee Olympic team is funded by the Olympic Solidarity Initiative, which provides financial support to National Olympic Committees worldwide. These Committees identify refugee athletes living in their countries and support them throughout their training, preparation, and competition. Each of these programs is managed by the Olympic Refugee Foundation.

Masomah Ali Zada, the Chef de Mission for the Refugee Olympic Team and a competitor in Tokyo, welcomed the athletes during the team announcement, saying, “With all the challenges you have faced, you now have a chance to inspire a new generation, represent something greater than yourselves, and show the world what refugees are capable of.”