Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

China claims diving record with its 49th Olympic gold medal, surpasses US

After a bit of clarification from the International Olympic Committee, China's mark stands alone

China flag

Some record books list the US with 49 golds as well, but the IOC considers a 1904 victory in a one-time event known as plunging for distance to be part of the swimming programme, not diving | Image: Shutterstock

AP Saint-Denis (France)
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China has won more diving gold medals than any other country, passing the one-time powerhouse United States for the top spot on the table Monday.
Lian Junjie and Yang Hao breezed to victory in synchronized 10-meter platform, the 49th gold medal in China's history.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
After a bit of clarification from the International Olympic Committee, China's mark stands alone,

Some record books list the US with 49 golds as well, but the IOC considers a 1904 victory in a one-time event known as plunging for distance to be part of the swimming program, not diving.
And What Is Plunging For Distance?

=======================

It was apparently popular around the turn of the last century, basically requiring an athlete using that term rather loosely to plunge into the water facedown from a stationary position and float as far as possible for either 60 seconds or until the competitor had to come up for air.
The victory went to whoever traveled the farthest without using using their arms or legs. Apparently, it helped to be carrying a few extra pounds, because historical accounts of the competitions made it clear the more girth, the better.
Take that, those who think sports such as climbing and breakdancing have no place in the Olympics.
While plunging for distance sounds downright ludicrous by today's standards, the sport was popular enough to be included on program at the St. Louis Olympics. It never returned, and it wasn't long before the sport again, using that term very loosely faded away as a serious competitive endeavor.

More From This Section

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 30, live time (IST), streaming

Paris Olympics 2024 HIGHLIGHTS, Day 3: Alcaraz wins men's singles match

Beach volleyball at Eiffel Tower stadium draws crowds for social media post

Olympic 2024: Freestyle BMX star Hannah Roberts aims for gold in Paris

Vandalism hits communication lines in France during Paris Olympics

China Dominates Off The Tower

=====================

Lian and Yang were doing far more than floating as they spun and flipped through the air with near perfect synchronization, blowing away the other seven pairs in the field.
China came into the Paris Games favored in all eight events and essentially a sure thing to take down the American record for most golds.
The Big Red Machine is now 2-for-2 at these Olympics as it looks to become the first country to sweep all eight events since the program was doubled at the 2000 Sydney Games.
Since that expansion, China has won 40 of 50 golds, including seven of eight at each of the last two Summer Games.
There hasn't been a diving sweep since the US claimed gold in all four events at the 1952 Helsinki Games.
I don't think anybody is unbeatable, Yang said through a translator. We need to seize the moment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Paris Olympics: S Korea tops host nation to win 3rd men's team archery gold

2 female boxers meet Olympics rules after gender test issue at WC: IOC

Olympics 2024: 17-yr-old Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in 400-meter IM

Olympics 2024: Donald Trump criticises opening ceremony, calls it disgrace

Paris 2024: Manika becomes 1st Indian TT player to reach Olympics pre-QFs

Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVETeflon FluGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon