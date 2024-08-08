Don't have strength for more: Vinesh Phogat bids adieu to wrestling

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has announced retirement after her heartbreaking disqualification from the Olympics, saying she doesn't have the strength to continue. The 29-year-old, who was disqualified for being 100gm overweight ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout on Wednesday, posted on X to announce her decision.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh appeals against Olympic disqualification in CAS Addressing her mother Premlata, Vinesh wrote, "Ma, wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my courage, everything is broken."



"I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall be indebted to you all. Forgive (me).





Meanwhile, a brave Vinesh Phogat, after her shock disqualification from the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, told Indian coaches,

that it was "part of the game". Vinesh had weighed100g more than the permissible limit in the women's 50kg category.



Women's national coach Virender Dahiya and Manjeet Rani met the feisty wrestler, who had caused a flutter at the wrestling arena by beating world number one and defending champion Yui Susaki in the opening round on Tuesday.



As the nation prepared to celebrate Vinesh's medal-winning run -- she was assured of at-least a silver -- Vinesh was disqualified when she could not ace the second weigh-in.



"It sent a shockwave through the wrestling contingent. The girls were feeling pretty low after the news broke. We met Vinesh and tried to console her. She was brave. She told us, 'it's hard luck that we missed the medal, but it is part of the game'," Dahiya said, sharing the details of their meeting.