Olympics 2024: Avinash Sable steeplechase medal match time (IST), streaming

Avinash Sable, India’s ace steeplechase runner, will compete in the men’s 3000m steeplechase final on Day 12 of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Sable secured his spot in the final by finishing fifth in his heat during the qualification round with an official time of 8 minutes 15.43 seconds. Currently ranked 15th in the world, Sable will face tough competition from world number 1 Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco, number 2 Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia, and world number 3 Abraham Kibiwot of Kenya, along with 12 other competitors in the final.
Sable is currently in one of the best phases of his career, having recorded a personal best of 8:09.91 this season. He also won a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and a gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, proving that he is a strong contender for a podium finish at the Paris Olympics.
Full list of final line-up for the 3000m steeplechase finals event at 2024 Paris Olympics
|Order
|Country
|Name
|Personal Best
|Season Best
|1
|IND
|Avinash Mukund Sable
|08:09.9
|08:09.9
|2
|TUN
|Ahmed Jaziri
|08:14.9
|08:18.3
|3
|UGA
|Leonard Chemutai
|08:17.1
|08:18.2
|4
|CAN
|Jean-Simon Desganges
|08:13.1
|08:13.1
|5
|TUN
|Mohamed Amin Jhinaoui
|08:09.4
|08:09.4
|6
|KEN
|Amos Serem
|08:02.4
|08:02.4
|7
|ESP
|Daniel Arce
|08:10.6
|08:12.3
|8
|ETH
|Samuel Firewu
|08:05.8
|08:05.8
|9
|KEN
|Abraham Kibiwot
|08:05.5
|08:06.7
|10
|USA
|Kenneth Rooks
|08:15.1
|08:15.1
|11
|MAR
|Mohamed Tindouft
|08:10.6
|08:10.6
|12
|ETH
|Getnet Wale
|08:05.1
|08:09.7
|13
|JPN
|Ryuji Miura
|08:09.9
|08:10.5
|14
|KEN
|Simon Kiprop Koech
|08:04.2
|08:18.5
|15
|MAR
|Soufiane El Bakkali
|07:56.7
|08:09.4
|16
|ETH
|Lamecha Girma
|07:52.1
|08:01.6
Avinash Sable's 3000m steeplechase event live match time and dates, live streaming and telecast details
When will Avinash Sable’s 3000m steeplechase event take place in Paris Olympics 2024?
Avinash Sable’s 3000m steeplechase event will take place on August 8, day 12 of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
At what time will Avinash Sable's 3000m steeplechase event begin on August 8?
Avinash Sable’s event is scheduled to take place at 1:13 AM IST IST.
Which TV channels will live telecast Avinash Sable's 3000m steeplechase event at Paris Olympics 2024?
Avinash Sable’s match will be live telecast on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colors networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD.
Where to watch live streaming of Avinash Sable's 3000m steeplechase event?
Avinash Sable's 3000m steeplechase live streaming will be done through the Jio Cinema app and website.