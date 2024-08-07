'Conspiracy theories' on Vinesh's expulsion; before her it was Narsingh

Sports enthusiasts questioned how she could gain extra two-kilogram weight in a day, especially after a match. | Photo: PTI

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics on Wednesday after she was found overweight by nearly 100 grams. According to some reports, her weight was two kilograms above the permissible limit in her category (50 kg) on Tuesday evening.

Despite reportedly working through the night to shed the excess weight, she remained 100 grams over the permissible weight.

A section of social media erupted with conspiracy theories regarding Vinesh’s disqualification. Sports enthusiasts questioned how she could gain extra two-kilogram weight in a day, especially after a match.

However, this is not the only instance where a conspiracy theory is linked to an Indian wrestler’s disqualification. Eight years ago, another Indian wrestler Narsingh Pancham Yadav had alleged that he had been subjected to a conspiracy that led to his disqualification from Rio Olympics 2016.

Three weeks before the Rio Olympics, Yadav tested positive for methandienone, a banned drug. He was subsequently banned not only from the Olympics but also from other future wrestling events. The wrestler had alleged that his food had been spiked by unknown miscreant(s) at the national camp in Haryana’s Sonipat. His supporters also surfaced a conspiracy theory.

Yadav was in the 74 kg weight category and was a promising contender at Rio Olympics 2016. He had already won bronze in Asian Games as well as World Championship wrestling.

Along with Yadav, another wrestler who had set his eyes on the Rio games was two-time Olympics medalist Sushil Kumar. Though Kumar had won his previous two medals in the 66 kg category, the category was removed after the 2012 London Olympics. Kumar had then set his eyes on the 74 kg category. The wrestling federation then had to choose between the two wrestlers, to be sent for Rio.

Despite Sushil Kumar’s two Olympic medals, his absence from international events since 2014 posed a significant challenge. Moreover, his previous Olympic victories were in the 66 kg category. On the other hand, Narsingh Yadav had won back-to-back medals, leading the wrestling federation to ultimately decide in his favour.

But just before the Rio Olympics, while he was practicing in Sonipat, the National Anti Doping Agency (Nada) took his samples, and he was declared positive in a dope test. Later, the World Anti Doping Agency (Wada) banned him from the Olympics and also imposed a four-year ban.

Yadav and his supporters alleged that he had been subjected to a deep conspiracy. He filed an FIR at the local police station. Later the investigation was transferred to the CBI.

Years later, according to some reports, CBI had filed its closure report in the case and found nothing fishy. But, Yadav in several interviews said he still believed that there was a conspiracy behind his ban.

Till now Vinesh Phogat hasn’t pointed at any conspiracy for her disqualification, as being floated on social media. As per some reports, PM Modi has spoken to Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha, and asked her to present a comprehensive review of the situation. He also advised Usha to lodge a strong protest against Phogat’s disqualification.