Five-time Olympic medalist Tom Daley announces retirement from diving

The 30-year-old British diver competed at five Games, making his debut at Beijing 2008 and winning gold and bronze in Tokyo, silver in Paris and bronzes at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Five-time Olympic medalist Tom Daley announced his retirement from diving on Monday.
Daley told British Vogue magazine he had decided to call time on his career.
The 30-year-old British diver competed at five Games, making his debut at Beijing 2008 and winning gold and bronze in Tokyo, silver in Paris and bronzes at London 2012 and Rio 2016.
Daley, who claimed his fifth Olympic medal in the 10m synchronised event in Paris last month, said in the interview: It feels very, very surreal. I felt so incredibly nervous going into this, knowing it was my last Olympics.
There was a lot of pressure and expectations. I was eager for it to be done. But when I walked out and saw my husband (Lance) and kids (Robbie and Phoenix) and my friends and family in the audience, I was like, you know what? This is exactly why I did this.
It was emotional at the end, up there on the platform, knowing it was going to be my last competitive dive.

But I have to make the decision at some point, and it feels like the right time. It's the right time to call it a day.
Daley's gold came in the 10m synchronised event in Tokyo in 2021 alongside Matty Lee. He was back to defend his title in Paris after being convinced by his son Robbie to return to the sport.
Daley won silver in the French capital alongside Noah Williams. China took gold.

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

