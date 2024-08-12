Aman to Kusale: A Look at India's medal winners at 2024 Paris Olympics

India's campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics ended, with a total of six medals: one silver and five bronze. While the list of medal winners include some familiar names, it also introduces fresh talent, now poised for a promising future. Despite a record number of fourth-place finish and a heartbreaking disqualification, these athletes maintained their composure, ensuring India’s place on the podium.

From the men's hockey team to Manu Bhaker, here is the full list of medal winners for India at the 2024 Paris Olympics:

India Men's Hockey Team Medal: Bronze

Led by Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian men's hockey team entered the Paris Olympics 2024 with the aim of improving upon their Tokyo Olympics medal. However, a narrow defeat in the semifinals was a significant setback for the team. Nevertheless, they regrouped and secured a bronze medal, marking India’s first consecutive medals in hockey since the 1972 Olympics.

The bronze medal match was particularly poignant as it was veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh's farewell game. India achieved a 2-1 victory over Spain, giving a fitting send-off to one of the country’s greatest goalkeepers.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh ended his outstanding campaign as the tournament’s top scorer, with 10 goals in eight matches.

Neeraj Chopra

Event: Javelin Throw (Athletics)

Medal: Silver

India’s golden boy and defending Olympic champion in javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra, had history on his mind at the Paris Olympics. He appeared in top form during the qualification round, finishing first with an impressive throw of 89.34 metres.

However, in the final, Arshad Nadeem’s throw of 92.97 metres overshadowed Neeraj’s season-best attempt of 89.43 metres, earning Neeraj a silver medal. This achievement made Neeraj only the third Indian to win medals in two different Olympics post-independence, following Sushil Kumar and PV Sindhu.

Aman Sehrawat

Event: Freestyle 57-kg (Wrestling)

Medal: Bronze

Twenty-one-year-old Aman Sehrawat, the youngest Indian Olympic medallist, ensured that India’s wrestling contingent did not leave the Olympics empty-handed for the first time since 2004. Aman clinched bronze in the 57-kg men’s freestyle category by defeating Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in his Olympic debut. He was the sole male wrestler representing India in Paris.

Orphaned at the age of just 11, Aman Sehrawat's journey to Olympic glory is truly inspirational. He secured the sixth and final medal for India at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Manu Bhaker

Event: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team (with Sarabjot Singh) & Women’s 10m Air Pistol

Medal: Bronze

Hailing from Jhajjar district in Haryana, Manu Bhaker made history by becoming the first Indian to win two medals in the same Olympics in the post-independence era.

Manu, who already had gold medals from World Championships, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and World Cups, was on a path of redemption in Paris. A favourite to win her first Olympic medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she faced disqualification due to a pistol malfunction.

Three years later, in Paris, she fulfilled her dreams by winning bronze medals in the 10m air pistol women’s individual event and the 10m air pistol mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh.

Sarabjot Singh

Event: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team (with Manu Bhaker)

Medal: Bronze

Born in Dheen village in Ambala district, Haryana, Sarabjot Singh also experienced a redemption story, winning bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event alongside Manu Bhaker.

Although Sarabjot narrowly missed qualifying for the finals of the 10m air pistol men’s individual event, his Olympic bronze medal in the mixed team event came just a few days later.

Sarabjot’s accolades include gold medals in the Asian Games, World Cups, World Shooting Championships, and Asian Shooting Championships.

Swapnil Kusale

Event: Men’s 50m Air Rifle Three-Position

Medal: Bronze

Swapnil Kusale’s bronze medal in the men’s 50m air rifle three-position event was historic, as he became the first Indian to win a medal in this discipline. The emotional reaction of Gagan Narang, a prominent figure in Indian shooting, underscored the significance of this podium finish.

Born in Kambalwadi village in Kolhapur district, Maharashtra, Swapnil Kusale had previously won gold medals in the Asian Games, World Cups, and Asian Shooting Championships. Recognising his achievement on the global stage, Indian Railways promoted him to Officer on Special Duty (Class B) in the sports cell.