Paris Olympics 2024: Check full list of medal winners from India

A series of 4th-place finishes for the Indian contingent also didn't help their cause as luck was not working in India's favour this time.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It has been an eventful couple of weeks for the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics 2024 with the nation picking up 6 medals in the quadrennial event this year. Participating in 16 sports this year, the Indian athletes managed to win a medal in 4 of the sports in Paris. 

Starting with shooting, it was Manu Bhaker who picked the nation's first medal, a bronze in 10m air pistol. She became the first Indian woman ever to win a medal in the event.

She then paired with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team event and fetched another bronze medal. She became the first Indian ever to win 2 medals in a single Olympics campaign. Shooting was the main focus for Indians at the time as Swapnil Kusale clinched another bronze in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions.

The Indian hockey team also defended their Tokyo 2020 bronze medal in Paris as they beat Spain 2-1 to bag the medal. As athletics event started in the Games, it was the time for India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra who took the track in the men's javelin throw final. However, the 24-year-old failed to defend his gold courtesy of an Olympic record throw of 92.97m by Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem. Neeraj won the silver medal with a season best throw of 89.43m.

With the hope of a 6th medal looking unlikely, in came 21-year-old Aman Sehrawat and clinched bronze to become the youngest Indian Olympic medallist. The wrestler won the medal in the men's 57kg freestyle bronze medal match and got his country to a 6th medal in Paris.

Indian medal winners at Paris Olympics 2024
Indian athletes Medal Event
Manu Bhaker Bronze Women’s 10m air pistol event
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh Bronze 10m air pistol mixed team event
Swapnil Kusale Bronze Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions
Indian hockey team Bronze Men’s hockey
Neeraj Chopra Silver Men’s Javelin Throw
Aman Sehrawat Bronze Men’s 57kg freestyle event

India are currently at the 69th position in the medal tally of the Paris Olympics 2024 as they fail to win any gold medal this time. A series of 4th place finishes also didn't help India's cause as luck was not really working in India's favour this time. However, with many athletes getting close to medal positions, India surely have a lot to look forward to in terms of the future competitions in multiple sports.
First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

