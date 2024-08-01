Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Olympics 2024: Indian duo Satwik, Chirag bow out of quarterfinals

The Olympic hopes of Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj and Chirag fell apart on Thursday when they lost to Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the men's doubles quarterfinal at Paris Olympics.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Satwiksairaj, Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Chirag, badminton Olympic

Paris: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty play against Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto during their men's doubles badminton group stage match during the 2024 Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, France. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's Olympic dream came crashing down as they lost to Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the men's doubles quarterfinal at the Paris Games here on Thursday.
One of the favourites for the gold medal, Satwik and Chirag, the reigning Asian Games champions and Commonwealth Games winners, squandered a first-game advantage to go down 21-13 14-21 16-21 in a hard-fought quarterfinal against the world number 3 Malaysians.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Aaron and Chia, the 2022 world champions and Tokyo Games bronze winners, will face world number one and top seed Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the semifinals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 6: Lakshya qualifies for Q/F; Satwik-Chirag loses in Q/F

Olympics: Archer Jhadav loses opening round, ends men's singles campaign

'Please feed me': Sarabjot enjoys food at India house after winning bronze

Didn't even call him to avoid distraction: Swapnil Kusale's parents

2024 Paris Olympics: Athletes face food shortages, thefts, travel issues

Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon