Didn't even call him to avoid distraction: Swapnil Kusale's parents

The parents of Olympic shooting bronze medalist Swapnil Kusale on Thursday said they were sure he would win a medal for the tricolour and the country.

India's Swapnil Kusale celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions men's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

We let him focus on his work and didn't even call him yesterday so that he should not get distracted, Swapnil's father told reporters in Kolhapur, soon after their son won a bronze for India in Paris.
For the last 10 to 12 years, he was mostly away from home, focusing on his marksmanship.
People have been calling up incessantly to congratulate us, he said.
Swapnil's mother said the family hails from a village in Kolhapur district of western Maharashtra.
He studied in a public school and developed a liking for shooting while at Sangli, she said. He later went to Nashik for further training in the sport, she added.

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

