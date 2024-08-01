Olympics: Archer Jhadav loses opening round, ends men's singles campaign

Indian archer Pravin Jhadhav bowed out of the Paris Olympics after losing his individual men's recurve opening round clash in straight sets to Kao Wenchao of China here on Thursday.

Jhadhav lost 0-6 (28-29 29-30 27-28) in the round of 64.

Even though Jhadhav shot as many as four 10s through the course of the match, the Chinese archer managed to pip the Indian by a point in each of the three sets.

With Jhadhav's loss, India's campaign in the men's individual event ended as veteran Tarundeep Rai and Dhiraj Boomadevara lost their respective knockout match earlier this week.