Olympics: Archer Jhadav loses opening round, ends men's singles campaign

Even though Jhadhav shot as many as four 10s through the course of the match, the Chinese archer managed to pip the Indian by a point in each of the three sets.

Paris: The Olympic symbol put up at the Eiffel Tower for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, in Paris, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian archer Pravin Jhadhav bowed out of the Paris Olympics after losing his individual men's recurve opening round clash in straight sets to Kao Wenchao of China here on Thursday.
Jhadhav lost 0-6 (28-29 29-30 27-28) in the round of 64.
Even though Jhadhav shot as many as four 10s through the course of the match, the Chinese archer managed to pip the Indian by a point in each of the three sets.
With Jhadhav's loss, India's campaign in the men's individual event ended as veteran Tarundeep Rai and Dhiraj Boomadevara lost their respective knockout match earlier this week.
The seasoned Deepika Kumari and 18-year-old Bhajan Kaur still remain in contention in the women's individual event and will be in action in the pre-quarterfinals on Saturday.
The Indian men's and women's teams had made quarterfinal exits earlier in the tournament.

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

