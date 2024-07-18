Paris Olympics 2024: Football full schedule, live time (IST), streaming

The biggest sporting event, the Summer Olympics Games, is just around the corner. Paris Olympics 2024 will kick start with a glittering ceremony over the Seine River on July 26. However, the football matches will start two days before the Games are officially opened.
Why do football events start two days before the opening ceremony?
Football events in the Olympics have started two days before the opening ceremony since the 2000 Sydney Games. This has been done due to the large number of matches in the football events.
How many teams are participating in Paris Olympics' Football event?
Paris Olympics will host both men's and women's football matches. There are 16 men's teams participating in the Olympics 2024.
In the women's event, a total of 12 teams will be participating during the Summer Games.
Olympics 2024: Men's Football Teams Group
- Group A: France, USA, Guinea, New Zealand
- Group B: Argentina, Morocco, Iraq, Ukraine
- Group C: Uzbekistan, Spain, Egypt, Dominican Republic
- Group D: Japan, Paraguay, Mali, Israel
Women's Teams in Paris Olympics
- France (as host nation)
- USA (Concacaf W Champions)
- Canada (Concacaf play-off winners)
- Brazil (Copa America Femenina semi-finalists)
- Colombia (Copa America Femenina semi-finalists)
- New Zealand (OFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament winner)
- Spain (UEFA Women's Nations League finalist)
- Japan (AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament)
- Australia (AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament)
- Germany (UEFA Women's Nations League third-place play-off winner)
- Nigeria (CAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament)
- Zambia (CAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament)
- History of Football Event in Olympics
Men's Football history
- The football event has been part of the Olympics since 1900. Since then, the men's football event took place in every Games except for the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics.
Women's Football
- The women's football competition made its debut in the Olympics during the 1996 Atlanta Games. The USA women's football team is the most successful team in the Olympics, winning Gold in 1996, 2004, Beijing 2008, and London 2012.
- Germany took home the gold medal at Rio 2016, while Canada is the reigning Olympic champion, having won in Tokyo 2020.
Which Teams Have Dominated Football (Men's) in the Olympics?
- European teams have dominated the Olympics till the 1992 Games. Spain was the last European team to win an Olympics Gold in the Barcelona Games in 1992.
- African and Latin American teams have won the Gold medal since 1992, with Brazil winning the top glory twice.
Stars to Watch Out in Paris Olympics
- Argentina: Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Otamendi, Geronimo Rulli, and Thiago Almada.
- Morocco: Achraf Hakimi leading the side.
- France: Thierry Henry, the coach, will be aiming to win Gold as a coach as well.
Paris Olympics: Men's football full schedule
|Paris Olympics 2024 full schedule (men’s event)
|Date
|Matches
|Group
|Time
|Wednesday, July 24
|Argentina vs Morocco
|Group B
|6:30 PM IST
|Uzbekistan vs Spain
|Group C
|6:30 PM IST
|Guinea vs New Zealand
|Group A
|8:30 PM IST
|Egypt vs Dominican Republic
|Group C
|8:30 PM IST
|Iraq vs Ukraine
|Group B
|10:30 PM IST
|Japan vs Paraguay
|Group D
|10:30 PM IST
|Thursday, July 25
|France vs United States
|Group A
|12:30 AM IST
|Mali vs Israel
|Group D
|12:30 AM IST
|Saturday, July 27
|Argentina vs Iraq
|Group B
|6:30 PM IST
|Dominican Republic vs Spain
|Group C
|6:30 PM IST
|Ukraine vs Morocco
|Group B
|8:30 PM IST
|Uzbekistan vs Egypt
|Group C
|8:30 PM IST
|New Zealand vs US
|Group A
|10:30 PM IST
|Israel vs Paraguay
|Group D
|10:30 PM IST
|Sunday, July 28
|France vs Guinea
|Group A
|12:30 AM IST
|Japan vs Mali
|Group D
|12:30 AM IST
|Tuesday, July 30
|Dominican Republic vs Uzbekistan
|Group C
|6:30 PM IST
|Spain vs Egypt
|Group C
|6:30 PM IST
|Ukraine vs Argentina
|Group B
|8:30 PM IST
|Morocco vs Iraq
|Group B
|8:30 PM IST
|New Zealand vs France
|Group A
|10:30 PM IST
|US vs Guinea
|Group A
|10:30 PM IST
|Wednesday, July 31
|Israel vs Japan
|Group D
|12:30 AM IST
|Paraguay vs Mali
|Group D
|12:30 AM IST
|Friday, August 2
|1B vs 2A
|Quarterfinal 1
|6:30 PM IST
|1D vs 2 C
|Quarterfinal 2
|8:30 PM IST
|1C vs 2D
|Quarterfinal 3
|10:30 PM IST
|Saturday, August 3
|1A vs 2B
|Quarterfinal 4
|12:30 AM IST
|Monday, August 5
|TBD vs TBD
|Semifinal 1
|9:30 PM IST
|Tuesday, August 6
|TBD vs TBD
|Semifinal 2
|12:30 AM IST
|Thursday, August 8
|TBD vs TBD
|Bronze medal match
|8:30 PM IST
|Friday, August 9
|TDB vs TBD
|Gold Medal match
|9:30 PM IST
Paris Olympics 2024: Bronze and Gold medal match dates, live time (IST), streaming
When will Football event in Paris Olympics 2024 begin?
The men's football event in Paris Olympics 2024 will begin on July 24 while the women's competition will kick-start on July 25.
At what time football matches in Paris Olympics 2024 will start?
The men's football matches will take place at 6:30 PM IST, 8:30 PM IST, 10:30 PM IST and 12:30 AM IST.
On which date will quarterfinal stage of Football event in Paris Olympics begins?
The quarterfinal stage of men's football event in Paris Olympics 2024 will begin on August 2.
On which date will semifinal stage of Football event in Paris Olympics begins?
The semifinal stage of men's football event in Paris Olympics 2024 will begin on August 5.
On which date will final of men's football event in Paris Olympics will take place?
The final of men's football event in Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on August 9.
Which TV Channels will live telecast football matches during Paris Olympics 2024?
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast football matches during Paris Olympics 2024.
How to watch live streaming of football matches during Paris Olympics 2024?
Jio Cinema will live telecast football matches during Paris Olympics 2024.
