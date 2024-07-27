Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 27, live time (IST), streaming

On Day 1 (July 27) of Paris Olympics 2024, the India could open their on a high as there is a possibility of winning a medal in Shooting event. India will have their first shot at the medals when Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh, along with Ramita and Arjun Babuta, compete in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event, which starts 12:30 PM IST today.

Apart from them, Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh will take part in the 10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification round, while Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan will take shots in the 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification round. India’s senior-most athlete in the 2024 Olympics, Rohan Bopanna, will also be in action in tennis men’s doubles with his teammate N Sriram Balaji.

Lakshya Sen will go toe-to-toe with Kevin Cordon in the badminton men’s singles event. In men’s doubles, the rising duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be in action, while in women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto will try to advance towards the podium.

The Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Indian Hockey team will also play their first match of Pool B against New Zealand. Harmeet Desai and Preeti will also start their campaign in men’s singles table tennis and women’s 54kg boxing event, respectively.

Complete July 27 schedule of India at the Paris Olympics 2024

Event Atheletes Time(IST) Result Shooting (10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification) India 1( Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh) and India 2 (Ramita and Arjun Babuta) 12:30:00 PM onwards TBD Shooting (10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification) Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh 2:00 PM onwards TBD Tennis (Men's Doubles) Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji 3:30 PM onwards TBD Shooting (10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification) Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan 4:00:00 PM onwards TBD Badminton (Men's Singles) Lakshya Sen 7:30 PM onwards TBD Table Tennis (Men's Singles) Harmeet Desai 7:45 PM onwards TBD Badminton (Men's Doubles) Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy 8:00 PM onwards TBD Hockey(Men's) India vs New Zealand 9:00 PM onwards TBD Badminton (Women's Doubles) Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto 11:50 PM onwards TBD Boxing (Women's 54Kg round of 32) Preeti 12:00 AM onwards (28 July) TBD

Which TV channels will live telecast the July 27, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?

Indian contingent started their 2024 Paris Olympics on a high as both Men's and Women's archery teams secured direct entry to the quarterfinals after finishing the qualification round in third and fourth position, respectively, on Thursday.