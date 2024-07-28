Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 29, live time (IST), streaming



Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY The Indian contingent, after securing their first medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday, will look to add more medals to their tally on Monday and advance further in their bid to take their medals tally to double digits this time around. India will play two medal events on day 3 in shooting as Ramita Jindal will play in the women’s 10m air rifle finals event from 1:00 PM IST, while Arjun Singh Babuta will play in the men’s 10m air rifle finals event at 3:30 PM IST. India can also play another medal match if the men’s archery team can win their quarterfinal match.

Apart from this, India will have more shooting action on day three when Prithviraj Tondaiman will represent India in the men’s trap event, while Indian teams consisting of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh in one team and Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema in another will play the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification. Indian men’s hockey team will also look to continue their winning streak when they will Argentina in their second group match at 4:15 PM.

Indian badminton contingent will also be continuing their 2024 Olympics journey when Lakshya Sen, after winning his first match in the men’s singles competition and star duo of Satwik and Chirag, after winning their doubles match, will look to continue their winning journey in their second matches, which will take place at 5:30 PM and 12:00 PM respectively. The women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto, who lost their first match, will also be in action, looking to get back to winning ways and keep their medal hopes alive.

Complete July 29 schedule of India at the Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 28 Indian events Athletes Time (IST) Result Badminton (Men's Doubles) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 12:00 TBD Badminton (Women's Doubles) Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto 12:50 TBD Shooting (10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification) India 1 (Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh) and India 2 (Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema) 12:45 TBD Shooting (Trap Men's Qualification) Prithviraj Tondaiman 13:00 TBD Shooting (10m Air Rifle Women's Finals) Ramita 13:00 TBD Shooting (10m Air Rifle Men's Finals) Arjun Babuta 15:30 TBD Hockey (Men's) India vs Argentina 16:15 TBD Badminton (Men's Singles) Lakshya Sen 17:30 TBD Archery (Men's Team) India (Dhiraj, Ramesh and Tarundeep) 18:31 TBD