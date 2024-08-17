Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Wrestler Vinesh Phogat returns to grand welcome after Paris heartbreak

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat returns to grand welcome after Paris heartbreak

There was a thick security cover as Phogat, who was found 100 grams overweight on the day of her bout earlier this month, landed in the national capital

Vinesh Phogat, welcome, Sakshi, Bajrang

Phogat had to stay back in Paris after she had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a joint silver which was eventually dismissed on Wednesday | Credit: X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Champion wrestler Vinesh Phogat arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Saturday following the heartbreak in Paris Olympics where she was disqualified for being overweight after reaching the 50kg final.
There was a thick security cover as Phogat, who was found 100 grams overweight on the day of her bout earlier this month, landed in the national capital.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Phogat had to stay back in Paris after she had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a joint silver which was eventually dismissed on Wednesday.
London Olympics bronze medal-winning shooter Gagan Narang, who was the chief de mission of the Indian contingent in Paris, called her a champion, posting a photo with Phogat at the Paris airport. Both of them were on the same flight to Delhi.
"She came as a champion on day 1 into the games village and she will always remain our champion. Sometimes one doesn't need an Olympic medal to inspire a billion dreams.. @vineshphogat you have inspired generations. Salute to your grit," Narang posted on X.
"Vinesh is returning to the country. People have come here at the (Delhi) airport to welcome her. People are also waiting to welcome her at our village. People are exciting to meet Vinesh and encourage her," her brother Harvinder Phogat said.
She will also be given a grand welcome at her native village in Balali in Haryana.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news update: Global South facing challenges of food, energy security, says PM Modi

Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh

Might never be same again, don't know what future holds for me: Vinesh

Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh

Indian diaspora in Singapore lauds Vinesh, calls her an inspiration

Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh

Entire India with the champion: Fraternity on CAS rejecting Vinesh's appeal

Vinesh Phogat

Olympics 2024: CAS rejects Vinesh's application for a joint Silver medal

Topics : Vinesh Phogat Wrestling 2024 Olympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon