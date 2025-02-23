Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Asia Cup Archery: India tops medal tally with 8 medals, including 5 gold

Asia Cup Archery: India tops medal tally with 8 medals, including 5 gold

India topped the medal standings at the first leg of the Asia Cup World Ranking Archery tournament, securing eight medals, including 5 gold, at the conclusion of competitions here on Saturday.

Archery at Tokyo Olympics

Photo: @WorldArchery

Press Trust of India Bangkok
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India topped the medal standings at the first leg of the Asia Cup World Ranking Archery tournament, securing eight medals, including 5 gold, at the conclusion of competitions here on Saturday.

In the recurve men's section, India's Vishnu Choudhary and Rahul finished 1-2.

The other four gold were won by Basanti Mahato (women's recurve), Kushal Dalal (men's compound), men's recurve team of Vishnu, Goldi Mishra and Rahul, and the men's compund team of Kushal, Manav Ganeshrao Jadhao and Ganesh Mani Ratnam.

The recurve mixed team of Basanti and Vishnu also picked up a silver, while the women's compound team of Avneet Kaur, Madhuravarshini Muruganantham and Chikitha Taniparthi clinched a bronze.

 

Korea finished second in the medal tally with five medals, including two gold.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PV Sindhu

No successor in sight for Sindhu, India's badminton future in trouble

Neeraj Chopra

Coach Zelezny's tweaks will take me to 90m mark soon: Neeraj Chopra

Mary Kom, kom, Mary

Mary Kom denies IOA resignation reports, says she'll complete her tenure

Khelo India Winter Games

Khelo India winter games in Kashmir postponed on 'insufficient snowfall'

Indian hockey team

FIH Hockey Pro League IND vs ESP HIGHLIGHTS: IND beat ESP 2-0; ENG W beat IND W in shoot-out

Topics : archery sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

History of India-Pakistan MatchIND vs PAK Match Pitch ReportOPPO Launches Find N5Ind vs Pak Live ScoreLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayChampions Trophy live streamingIndia vs Pakistan Playing 11RRB Group D Registration 2025Ind vs Pak Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon