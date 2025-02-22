Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / No successor in sight for Sindhu, India's badminton future in trouble

No successor in sight for Sindhu, India's badminton future in trouble

PV Sindhu has been India's top women's singles player for nearly a decade, but the gap between her and the next generation remains vast

PV Sindhu

New Delhi: India's PV Sindhu returns a shot during a women's singles round of 16 match against Japan's Manami Suizu at the India Open Super 750 badminton tournament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India was one of the top nations in badminton only a few years ago, with players like PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal securing golds year after year at multiple events, including the Olympics. However, over the past couple of years, India has failed to secure any major title, including a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The downfall started when ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu suffered an injury two years ago and has since struggled to regain her peak level after returning to the court in 2024. India has a long history of players picking up the baton from former greats — Sindhu herself replaced Nehwal as the country's top player. But now, the issue is that there is no pipeline of world-beating shuttlers after Sindhu. The results from the start of this year’s events highlight the trouble India now finds itself in.
 
 
Disappointing start to the season
 
The 2025 season has begun on a disappointing note for Indian badminton, raising concerns about the country's overall depth in the sport. At the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship (BAMTC), India, despite fielding a strong squad, was eliminated in the quarterfinals against an underpowered Japan. Similarly, at the India Open Super 750, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were the only Indians to make it to the semifinals. These results highlight the lack of reliable backup players beyond the top-ranked names.
 
Declining consistency among top players
 
While India has produced world-class shuttlers over the past decade, maintaining consistency has become an issue. Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and HS Prannoy were once among the most promising singles players, but their recent performances have been inconsistent. For Srikanth and Prannoy, age-related decline is understandable, but Sen's fluctuating form remains a concern. Emerging talents like Kiran George and Priyanshu Rajawat have shown promise, but they remain far from the level required to sustain India’s dominance on the world stage.

Also Read

PV Sindhu

PUMA India teams up with PV Sindhu to strengthen badminton presence

Venkata Datta Sai

Who is PV Sindhu's fiance, Venkata Datta Sai who once managed an IPL team?

PV Sindhu

Top seeds Sindhu, Lakshya advance to semis at Syed Modi Tournament

PV Sindhu

South Korean great Lee Hyun Il roped in as PV Sindhu's consulting coach

PV Sindhu

My biggest goal is to get PV Sindhu back on the podium: Coach Sridhar

 
Women’s singles lacks successors
 
PV Sindhu has been India’s top women’s singles player for nearly a decade, but the gap between her and the next generation remains vast. Unlike Thailand, where multiple players have risen to elite levels, India’s upcoming women’s shuttlers like Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap, and Ashmita Chaliha are yet to make a mark on the BWF World Tour. The introduction of Irwansyah Adi Pratama as a women's singles coach is a step toward bridging this gap, but it remains to be seen if it will yield results.
 
Doubles remains a major weakness
 
Beyond the successful pairing of Satwik-Chirag, India also continues to struggle in the doubles categories. At BAMTC, India lacked reliable men’s doubles options, with MR Arjun (WHO IS HIS PARTNER???) struggling to match the level of the world’s best pairs. Women’s doubles, however, shows some promise, with Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand slowly gaining momentum after missing out on the Olympics. Mixed doubles remains a weak link, with no significant breakthroughs despite several Indian pairs being ranked in the top 40. A stronger focus on doubles development is needed.
 
Urgent need for investment, planning
 
The failure to win a medal at Paris 2024 is a wake-up call for Indian badminton authorities. With the 2028 Olympics on the horizon, it is imperative to develop a stronger bench across all categories. The 2025 season offers a crucial window to rebuild, providing young players with opportunities to step up. Without systemic investment and long-term planning, Indian badminton risks losing its status as a powerhouse in the sport, especially as other nations strengthen their squads.

More From This Section

Neeraj Chopra

Coach Zelezny's tweaks will take me to 90m mark soon: Neeraj Chopra

Mary Kom, kom, Mary

Mary Kom denies IOA resignation reports, says she'll complete her tenure

Khelo India Winter Games

Khelo India winter games in Kashmir postponed on 'insufficient snowfall'

Indian hockey team

FIH Hockey Pro League IND vs ESP HIGHLIGHTS: IND beat ESP 2-0; ENG W beat IND W in shoot-out

FIH Hockey Pro League

England women down India 2-1 in penalty shoot-out in FIH Pro League

Topics : PV Sindhu Badminton sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

AUS vs ENG Pitch reportRCB vs MI HighlightsOPPO Launches Find N5 ENG vs AUS playing 11Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySourav Ganguly NewsClass 12th physics question paper analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon