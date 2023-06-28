The Indian team participated in a highly anticipated Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 that commenced yesterday, June 27, in Busan, Republic of Korea. The four-day promising championship will conclude on June 30.This year six teams featured in the tournament: India, Iran, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei, and Hong Kong. The Asian Kabaddi Championship is taking place after six years. The Championship was last held in Gorgan, Iran, in 2017, where India emerged as the champions and defeated old rival Pakistan in the finale with a score of 36-22. India remained undefeated throughout the 2017 season.India has won the championship seven times out of eight. The only exception was in the 2003 edition, held in Kangar, Malaysia, where Iran emerged as the champions.India's dominance continuedIndia entered the league as defending champions and continued their dominance on the opening day of the tournament. India won both of its matches on the opening day, defeating Korea and Chinese Taipei.India defeated Korea with a huge margin of 76-13 as debutant Aslam Inamdar showed his exceptional skills and achieved a superb tally of 10 points. Surjeet also contributed well in the game and got seven points.In its second match of the day, India overpowered Chinese Taipei and defeated them with a comprehensive margin of 53-19.On the other side, Japan started their campaign on a high note and defeated Hong Kong with a remarkable 85-11 victory. Japan could become the biggest threat to India.Indian Kabaddi TeamIndian Kabaddi Team: Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, Sachin, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Nitin Rawal, Nitesh Kumar, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Pawan SehrawatStand-by players: Vijay Malik, Shubham ShindeCoaches: Ashan Kumar, Sanjeev KumarManager: Bhaskaran EdacheryAsian Kabaddi Championship 2023: ScheduleJune 27, Tuesday-Chinese Taipei vs Iran (6:30 AM)June 27, Tuesday-India vs Korea (10:30 PM)June 27, Tuesday-Japan vs Hong Kong (11:30 AM)June 27, Tuesday-India vs Chinese Taipei (12:30 PM)June 28, Wednesday-Hong Kong vs Iran (6:30 AM)June 28, Wednesday-Korea vs Japan (7:30 AM)June 28, Wednesday- Chinese Taipei vs Hong Kong (10:30 AM)June 28, Wednesday- India vs Japan (11:30 AM)June 28, Wednesday- Korea vs Iran (12:30 PM) June 29, Thursday- Chinese Taipei vs Japan (6:30 AM)June 29, Thursday- Korea vs Hong Kong (7:30 AM)June 29, Thursday- India vs Iran (10:30 AM)June 29, Thursday- Chinese Taipei vs Korea (11:30 AM)June 30, Friday- Japan vs Iran (6:30 AM)June 30, Friday- India vs Hong Kong (7:30 AM)June 30, Friday- Final (10:30 AM)Where to watch the India vs Japan match today?There will be no live telecast of the India vs Japan live match in India. However, Indian audiences can catch the live streaming on the official Youtube channel of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023.When will the India vs Japan match begin?The live-action between India and Japan match will take place on June 28 at 11:30 am.