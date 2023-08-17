Athletics Federation of India chief Sumariwalla elected World Athletics VP

Adille Sumariwalla on Thursday became a member of the powerful World Athletics Executive Board after he was elected as one of the four vice presidents, the highest post occupied by an Indian in the global track and field governing body.

The 65-year-old Sumariwalla, currently the president of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) since 2012, received the third highest number of votes cast during the WA elections held two days ahead of World Championships here.

Ximena Restrepo, Raúl Chapado, Adille Sumariwalla and Jackson Tuwei have been elected as World Athletics Vice-Presidents at the 54th World Athletics Congress. pic.twitter.com/S8lzYLx5Qb

Sumariwalla, an Olympian 100m runner, has also been a member of the WA Council since 2015.