Athletics Federation of India chief Sumariwalla elected World Athletics VP

Adille Sumariwalla on Thursday became a member of the powerful World Athletics Executive Board after he was elected as one of the four vice presidents, the highest post occupied by an Indian

Adile Sumariwalla

Adille Sumariwalla AFI chief becomes World Athletics VP. Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Budapest
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 10:09 PM IST
Adille Sumariwalla on Thursday became a member of the powerful World Athletics Executive Board after he was elected as one of the four vice presidents, the highest post occupied by an Indian in the global track and field governing body.
The 65-year-old Sumariwalla, currently the president of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) since 2012, received the third highest number of votes cast during the WA elections held two days ahead of World Championships here.
 

Sumariwalla, an Olympian 100m runner, has also been a member of the WA Council since 2015.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 10:09 PM IST

