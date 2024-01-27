Australian Open 2024: Sinner vs Medvedev live match time (IST), streaming

The Australian Open 2024 final will be a match-up between two men who had sensational victories in the semi-final reach the final. Italy’s Jannik Sinner, a first-time major finalist, who beat reigning Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-final, will be up against five-time finalist and 2021 US Open winner Russia’s Daniil Medvedev.

Importance of the match

None of the two finalists 22-year-old Sinner and 27-year-old Medvedev have won the Australian Open before. Number three seed Medvedev is a two-time finalist, but lost to Novak Djokovic in the final in 2021 and Rafael Nadal in 2022. Fourth seed Sinner would be eyeing his first-ever major win and his recent wins against the Russian will be a boost for him.

Head to Head

Sinner and Medvedev have met each other nine teams before the Australian Open 2024 final. While Medvedev holds the edge with six wins over Sinner, the Italian has won all the matches in the last three meetings between the two players. However, they have never met in a Grand Slam before.

Sinner vs Medvedev

Matches Played- 9

Medvedev Won- 6

Sinner Won-6

Road to Australian Open Final 2024 for Medvedev

Medvedev started the Australian Open 2024 with a walkover win against France’s Terence Atmane. The Russain led 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, 1-0 before getting the walkover. In the very second match though, he had to play a five-setter against Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori which he won after being two sets down.

His third-round win against 27th seed Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime was the only straight sets vi8ctory for the Russain as he won 6-3, 6-4, 6-3. Nuno Borges of Portugal was the next challenge for Medvedev and it took him four sets to get the better of the unseeded Portuguese.

Medvedev had a classic five-set encounter, his second of the tournament against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz which he overcome 7-6, 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. It is these previous two five-setters that made the Russain a fierce competitor.

Even after being two sets down in the semi-final against Germany’s Zverev, Medvedev loaded a magnificent comeback to snatch the win and a place in the final of the Australian Open for the third time in his career by a scoreline of 5-7, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Road to Australian Open Final 2024 for Sinner

Sinner had a rather easy way out up until the semi-final as the Italian looked like a well-oiled machine, winning all his matches in straight sets. Sinner beat Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the first round 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 and then had the better of another Dutchman Jesper De Jong 6-2, 6-2, 6-2.

Sebastian Baez of Argentina was up next for Sinner. But it only took 22 games for the Italian to beat the 26th seed 6-0, 6-1, 6-3 and advance to the fourth round. Sinner then beat two Russians in consecutive encounters and that too in straight sets to make it to the semi-final. While the Italian had the better of Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-5, 6-3, he beat Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-6, 6-3.

Sinner could have beaten Djokovic in straight sets too but for the grot of the 23-time grand slam winner who won the tie-breaker in the third set to stretch the match to the fourth. Playing his first four-setter Sinner sealed the game and a place in the final with a scoreline of 6-1, 6-2, 6-7, 6-3.



Australian Open final 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev final live match time, live broadcast and streaming in India



When will the Sinner vs Medvedev Australian Open Final take place?



The Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Australian Open Final will be played on Sunday, January 28 at 2:00 PM IST.



What is the venue of the Australian Open 2024 Men’s Singles Final?



The Australian Open 2024 Final of the Men’s Singles will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park, Australia.



Which TV channels will live telecast the Alcaraz vs Djokovic Australian Open Final?



Sony Sports Network will live broadcast the Sinner vs Medvedev Australian Open Final in India.



How to watch the live streaming of the Alcaraz vs Djokovic Australian Open Final?



Sony LIV will livestream Sinner vs Medvedev Australian Open Final