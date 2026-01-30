Australian Open: Djokovic beats Sinner in five-set thriller to reach final
Novak Djokovic will have a shot at a record 25th Grand Slam title when he locks horns with world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final on February 1.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Novak Djokovic is well on track to win his record-extending 25th Grand Slam title as he defeated World number 2 Jannik Sinner in a 5-set thriller during the Australian Open 2025 semi-final clash. Djokovic won the thrilling semis clash 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in Melbourne tonight as the crowd witnessed another high octane clash in the tournament. The Serbian has booked a final date with World number 1 Carlos Alcaraz at the Rod Laver Arena on February 1. Defending champion Jannik Sinner failed to defend his title this year as he too gave the veteran a proper fight on the night and didn't lose hope until the very last match point against his opponent.
With this victory, Novak Djokovic has set a new record for the most top-10 wins at a single Grand Slam since the ATP rankings were introduced in 1973, reaching 20 at the Australian Open. This ties him with Rafael Nadal’s record at the French Open.
UNBELIEVABLE ‼️ Novak Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz in the #AO26 Final after playing out this EPIC with Jannik Sinner@wwos • @espn • @tntsports • @wowowtennis • #AO26 pic.twitter.com/DLUdQdtFmd— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2026
Topics : Australian Open Novak Djokovic
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 8:02 PM IST