Australian Open: Djokovic beats Sinner in five-set thriller to reach final

Novak Djokovic will have a shot at a record 25th Grand Slam title when he locks horns with world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final on February 1.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 8:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Novak Djokovic is well on track to win his record-extending 25th Grand Slam title as he defeated World number 2 Jannik Sinner in a 5-set thriller during the Australian Open 2025 semi-final clash. Djokovic won the thrilling semis clash 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in Melbourne tonight as the crowd witnessed another high octane clash in the tournament.  The Serbian has booked a final date with World number 1 Carlos Alcaraz at the Rod Laver Arena on February 1. Defending champion Jannik Sinner failed to defend his title this year as he too gave the veteran a proper fight on the night and didn't lose hope until the very last match point against his opponent. 
 
    With this victory, Novak Djokovic has set a new record for the most top-10 wins at a single Grand Slam since the ATP rankings were introduced in 1973, reaching 20 at the Australian Open. This ties him with Rafael Nadal’s record at the French Open.    Losing the opening set 6-3 to Sinner, Djokovic lacked the rhythm at the start but was slowly catching up to the intensity with the Italian.   However, the Djoker stepped up to his best from the second set, taking the lead with his serve and eventually going on to make it 1-1 in the tie with his brilliant cross court shots and a relatively low set of unforced errors.  From then on the intensity on display was second to none as both players went right back at each other which saw them winning 2 sets each and taking the tie to the final set on the night.  Djokovic knew that the stakes were high and any drop in energy levels would be punished by the person at the other side of the court. The 38-year-old went on to produced some brilliant shots again that saw him leading the final set 5-3. While Sinner didn't give in on his serve and made it 5-4, it was the Djoker who had the last say on the night as he went on to serve his way into the final encounter and put his hands up in the air in relief.  Djokovic vs Alcaraz at the Rod Laver Arena  The 11th Australian Open title is well on the cards when the Serb will take the court on Sunday against the number one ranked tennis player on the planet at the moment in the form of Carlos Alcaraz who himself produced one of the performances of the tournament in the first semi-final game today.  

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 8:02 PM IST

