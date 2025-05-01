Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 02:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Indian lifters fetch 2 bronze medal at Youth and Junior World C'ships

Indian lifters fetch 2 bronze medal at Youth and Junior World C'ships

Jyoshna Sabar secured a bronze in the youth girls' 40kg category with a total lift of 129kg (56kg+72kg). She also clinched a silver in the clean and jerk segment on Wednesday.

Weightlifting

Weightlifting

Press Trust of India Lima (Peru)
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India began its campaign at the IWF Youth and Junior World Weightlifting Championships with two bronze medals here.

Jyoshna Sabar secured a bronze in the youth girls' 40kg category with a total lift of 129kg (56kg+72kg). She also clinched a silver in the clean and jerk segment on Wednesday.

In the youth boys' 49kg category, Harsabardhan Sahu lifted a total of 197kg (87kg+ 110kg) to finish third overall and earn a bronze medal. He added another bronze for his clean and jerk performance.

At World Championships, medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift, unlike the Olympic Games.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Neeraj Chopra and Yogeshwar Dutt

Yogeshwar defends Neeraj in controversy over invitation to Arshad Nadeem

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem

Getting hate & abuse for inviting Pak's Nadeem to NC Classic: Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League final

Full international roster for Neeraj's NC Classic javelin event revealed

Neeraj and Arshad

Arshad Nadeem opts out of Neeraj Chopra's NC Classic javelin event

Neeraj Chopra, Neeraj

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 shifted to Bengaluru, star Javelin throwers join

Topics : Weightlifting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayQ4 Results TodayAdani Ports Q4 Result 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayJKBOSE 10th ResultRR vs MI Pitch ReportIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon