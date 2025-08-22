Friday, August 22, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / US Open draw: Alcaraz, Djokovic set for early tests, Venus plays Muchova

US Open draw: Alcaraz, Djokovic set for early tests, Venus plays Muchova

Venus Williams, meanwhile, returns to the event at age 45 against No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova, a past French Open finalist who has reached the semifinals in New York the past two years

Alcaraz french open

Alcaraz

AP New York
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will face potential difficult American opponents when they begin their quest for another U.S. Open title.

Venus Williams, meanwhile, returns to the event at age 45 against No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova, a past French Open finalist who has reached the semifinals in New York the past two years.

That was one of the early highlight matches after the draws were conducted Thursday for the men's and women's singles tournaments.

Those begin Sunday, a day earlier than in the past, and a pair of recent U.S. Open champions could be tested early.

Alcaraz, the No. 2 seed, starts against Reilly Opelka. Opelka, a former top-20 player before injuries, is 6-foot-11 with a powerful serve that he rode to the fourth round in New York in 2021.

 

Also Read

A central focus of the ATP TikTok partnership is player engagement. The ATP wants more athletes to embrace the platform as a tool for storytelling

Tennis evolves digitally with ATP-TikTok partnership to engage new fans

Pair of Pegula and Draper at US Open 2025 mixed doubles event

US Open 2025: $1 mn prize, star line-ups make mixed doubles a top draw

US Open 2025

US Open 2025: Top 5 Men's and Women's singles players to watch out for

Nick Kyrgios and Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey hits the court with Nick Kyrgios ahead of US Open 2025

Roger Federer

Roger Federer to return at 2025 Shanghai Masters in celeb doubles event

Alcaraz won his lone U.S. Open title the following year and has gone on to add four more Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic owns a men's record 24 of them, including four at the U.S. Open. Seeded seventh, he will face Learner Tien, a 19-year-old left-hander who upset Daniil Medvedev en route to the fourth round of this year's Australian Open.

Now playing infrequently outside of the majors at 38 and having fallen to No. 7 in the rankings, Djokovic could have to beat 2024 U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz, the No. 4 seed, in the quarterfinals, then Alcaraz in the semifinals and No. 1 Jannik Sinner, the defending champion, in the final.

Williams was given a wild card by the U.S. Tennis Association into a tournament where she won two of her seven Grand Slam singles titles, and will be the oldest player to compete in singles at Flushing Meadows since 1981.

But she faces someone who has shown the ability to raise her game in the biggest tournaments. Muchova, after falling in the 2023 French Open final, got to the semis in New York later that summer and again last year.

No. 3 seed Coco Gauff, who won her first major title in the 2023 U.S. Open, will first face Ajla Tomljanovic, the Australian who beat Williams' younger sister, Serena, in her final match in 2022.

The potential quarterfinals on the men's side are Sinner vs. No. 5 Jack Draper, and No. 3 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 8 Alex de Minaur in the top half of the bracket. The bottom half could be Alcaraz vs. No. 6 Ben Shelton, and Fritz vs. Djokovic.

The women's quarters could be defending champion and No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 7 Jasmine Paolini, and No. 4 Jessica Pegula vs. No. 5 Mirra Andreeva on the top half. The other side could see No. 2 Iga Swiatek vs. No. 8 Amanda Anisimova in a rematch of Swiatek's romp in the Wimbledon final, and Gauff vs. No. 6 Madison Keys, the Australian Open champion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Boxing

Ajay Singh re-elected as Boxing Federation of India President for 3rd term

Salima Tete

Salima Tete to captain Indian women's hockey side at Asia Cup in Hangzhou

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori

US Open 2025 mixed doubles: Errani, Vavassori retain title under new format

D Gukesh, Gukesh

Sinquefield Cup: Gukesh draws Sevian; Pragg holds Abdusattorov in clash

Boxing

World Boxing to mandate sex testing for fighters before September worlds

Topics : US Open Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?G Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon