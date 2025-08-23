Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Bosnia's Serb lawmakers set vote that risks plunging country into chaos

Bosnia's Serb lawmakers set vote that risks plunging country into chaos

The Oct 25 referendum in Republika Srpska will ask 1.2 million voters if they accept decisions by envoy Christian Schmidt and Bosnia's top court that banned leader Milorad Dodik from office

Bosnia flag

Dodik has vowed to seek support from his allies, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Aleksandar Vucic, president of neighboring Serbia | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Misha Savic and Jasmina Kuzmanovic
 
Lawmakers in the Serb-run half of Bosnia-Herzegovina voted to hold a referendum in defiance of central authorities who recently ordered the Bosnian Serb leader out of office amid growing ethnic tensions in the Balkan nation. 
The move, which was approved unanimously by parliament in Banja Luka late Friday, was proposed by Milorad Dodik after the country’s top court in capital Sarajevo stripped him of his mandate as president of Republika Srpska and banned him from political office earlier this month. Previously, Dodik has clashed with Bosnia’s High Representative, Christian Schmidt, a German diplomat tasked with overseeing the implementation of a US-brokered peace accord that ended the brutal war in 1995.
 
 
The referendum, scheduled for Oct 25, will ask the 1.2 million voters in the Bosnian Serb enclave if they “accept decisions of unelected foreigner Christian Schmidt and verdicts of unconstitutional court of Bosnia-Herzegovina” against Dodik. 
 
The 66-year-old leader has said he expects the outcome to be a “resounding no.”

Also Read

gavel law cases

UK lawmakers back bill to allow terminally ill adults to end their lives

Criminal in handcuffs

Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota lawmakers arrested after manhunt

Friedrich Merz

German lawmakers vote on Merz's bid to be chancellor, here's what to know

law

Codifying citizens' role in lawmaking for more accountable legislationpremium

Supreme Court, SC

Govt opposes lifetime ban on convicted lawmakers, defends 6-year period

 
It’s the latest stage in a tug-of-war between the central government in Sarajevo and Dodik that could threaten the integrity of the country of 3.3 million. Dodik has successively claimed more autonomy for Republika Srpska, which he has dominated for nearly two decades, and threatened secession.
 
The Dayton accords ended the bloody civil war, which tore the country apart following the collapse of Yugoslavia. It left Bosnia-Herzegovina partially split between its wartime foes, with two entities — Republika Srpska and a federation of Croats and Muslims — loosely stitched together by the central government. 
 
Schmidt and Bosnia’s Muslims, the country’s most populous group, have warned against moves that may lead to Serb secession. The European Union has considered moves to rein in Dodik, including sanctions, Bloomberg has reported.
 
But the Bosnian Serb leader has remained defiant, saying that Schmidt has overstepped his remit and banning central authorities from operating in Republika Srpska’s territory. That complicated any attempts by Sarajevo to enforce the arrest warrant. Dodik was then allowed to pay a fine instead of going to jail.
 
Dodik has vowed to seek support from his allies, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Aleksandar Vucic, president of neighboring Serbia. 
 
Dodik has also turned to the US.
 
“No one understands our predicament better than President Trump,” he posted on X this week, praising the US president for “common-sense politics and peace initiatives.” Trump has “prevailed, and so shall I. I will not be intimidated by threats of prison to remove me from office.”
 
However, Dodik has been under US sanctions since 2017 — during Trump’s first term — and UK sanctions since 2022, for undermining Bosnia’s postwar setup.
 

More From This Section

Intel, Intel Corp

US acquires 10% stake in Intel under Trump's new approach to chip strategy

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin sees 'light at the end of the tunnel' in strained Russia-US ties

US President Donald Trump

'Stay out': Chicago slams Trump's threat to target city in crime crackdown

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump hints at major decision on Russia-Ukraine war within two weeks

Accident, road accident

Five dead, several injured as tour bus rolls over in western New York

Topics : Vladimir Putin lawmakers Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon