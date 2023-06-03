close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Barcelona wins Women's Champions League, beats Wolfsburg by 3-2 in 70th min

Patricia Guijarro scored twice inside three minutes as Barcelona staged a stunning second-half comeback to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in the Women's Champions League final on Saturday at PSV Stadium

AP Eindhoven (Netherlands)
The clashes prompted Barcelona to announce the Las Palmas match would be played in front of an empty Nou Camp stadium photo: reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Patricia Guijarro scored twice inside three minutes as Barcelona staged a stunning second-half comeback to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in the Women's Champions League final on Saturday at PSV Stadium.

Fridolina Rolf capped the Barcelona fightback by calmly firing into the far corner of the net after a mix-up in the Wolfsburg defense to make it 3-2 in the 70th minute.

Wolfsburg led 2-0 at the break thanks to goals from Ewa Pajor and Alexandra Popp.

The victory in front of a record crowd for a women's game in the Netherlands was a second European title for the Catalan team.

Also Read

Messi and PSG saga: What next? A look at the options if he leaves PSG

Madrid tops Barcelona 4-0 at Camp Nou with Benzema hat trick

All eyes on Lionel Messi as Argentina brace for Fifa World Cup 2022 final

Lionel Messi plans to play on for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

India defeats Great Britain 4-2 in shoot-out of FIH Pro League match

Thailand Open 2023: Lakshya Sen goes down against world No. 5 Vitidsarn

Rafael Nadal is expected to miss 5 more months after having hip surgery

French Open: Varillas makes history for Peru, makes it to last 16

Indian shooter Sainyam bags gold women's 10m air pistol at Junior World Cup

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Barcelona match

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 11:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Barcelona wins Women's Champions League, beats Wolfsburg by 3-2 in 70th min

The clashes prompted Barcelona to announce the Las Palmas match would be played in front of an empty Nou Camp stadium photo: reuters
1 min read

India defeats Great Britain 4-2 in shoot-out of FIH Pro League match

Hardik Singh (8) of India with teammates celebrates after scoring a goal against Spain during a matc
4 min read

Thailand Open 2023: Lakshya Sen goes down against world No. 5 Vitidsarn

Lakshya Sen. Photo: Twitter @BAI_Media
2 min read

Rafael Nadal is expected to miss 5 more months after having hip surgery

Rafael Nadal
1 min read

French Open: Varillas makes history for Peru, makes it to last 16

Juan Pablo Varillas
4 min read

Most Popular

At least 233 killed, around 900 injured in Odisha triple train crash

Rescue operation being conducted after four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed. Photo: PTI
5 min read

From a scrappy underdog to overnight AI success: Inside Nvidia's 30-yr ride

Photo: Reuters
3 min read

Train accidents surged 37% in FY23 despite Budget push for safety

Odisha train crash
4 min read

India Inc earnings see sharp slowdown in FY23; non-BFSI profits contract

Photo: Freepik
4 min read

Indian American Ajay Banga becomes 1st person of colour to head World Bank

Banga, Ajay Banga
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon