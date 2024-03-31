Paris 2024: Hockey coach Fulton has no problems in India ahead of Olympics

His former colleague Janneke Schopman might have resigned from her post accusing Hockey India of differential treatment but Craig Fulton says he hasn't faced such problems and has got "solid support" from all quarters here.

Schopman had served as the head coach of the Indian women's hockey team while Fulton is in charge of the men's side.

Schopman resigned as the women's team chief coach in February.

"I have had no problems so far. I have got good solid support, I have clarity in selection. I have got the backing of the senior players and they have got a good understanding of my stuff. From the existing staff to the new staff we are all on the same page," Fulton said.

"Once you have that trust in the group, trust with players and have a really bright vision about what you want to do, what are your goals, what's the timeline, then I think you have a good chance of doing well in India."



Fulton though added that life is a bit different in India for foreign coaches like him.

"It's obviously difficult for my son, my daughter. It's not easy. Lolo is 12, Jake is 15 and Miller is 17. I am based in Dublin, Ireland.

"It's different of course, if you come from Europe and you are comparing apples with apples, it's a different culture, totally different environment.

"I think the biggest thing is if you love the game and if you want to help the players, if you want to help the program, that's your priority," the South African told PTI during an exclusive chat on the sidelines of sixth Hockey India Annual Awards function here on Sunday.

Fulton believes a coach with the right vision and program can excel in any environment across the world.

"If you don't get that right, if you don't have the right vision then it becomes a bit difficult. It's all about a shared vision, what Hockey India and your objectives and how do you support each other to achieve both," he said.

"I can set a program but if Hockey India says no where do we train, how do we get access to games, how do we build the program? So I had no issue but real support from behind.

"You just can't be good on the pitch and off the pitch, you need both, you need to have a really sound management policies behind a full-time program and I think we have got that."



Fulton, who will be managing India at this year's Paris Olympics, feels any sort of recognition acts as a motivation for players.

"From 2023 it's a good recognition of what happened (about HI awards). It was my first year and I didn't have a lot of time. It's always nice to see awards for younger players coming through, and the senior players getting awards, same with the women. So it's really important."



Fulton said his driving force has been his "understanding family", which includes his wife and three children.

"It's very difficult, it's not easy but I have an amazing wife. We made this agreement together that I will do this (coaching) for a few years. And when the Indian job came up, she said that it's a progression in my career," he concluded.