Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Paris 2024: Hockey coach Fulton has no problems in India ahead of Olympics

Schopman had served as the head coach of the Indian women's hockey team while Fulton was in charge of the men's side

Indian hockey team, Craig Fulton

Indian hockey team, Craig Fulton

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

His former colleague Janneke Schopman might have resigned from her post accusing Hockey India of differential treatment but Craig Fulton says he hasn't faced such problems and has got "solid support" from all quarters here.
Schopman had served as the head coach of the Indian women's hockey team while Fulton is in charge of the men's side.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Schopman resigned as the women's team chief coach in February.
"I have had no problems so far. I have got good solid support, I have clarity in selection. I have got the backing of the senior players and they have got a good understanding of my stuff. From the existing staff to the new staff we are all on the same page," Fulton said.
"Once you have that trust in the group, trust with players and have a really bright vision about what you want to do, what are your goals, what's the timeline, then I think you have a good chance of doing well in India."

Fulton though added that life is a bit different in India for foreign coaches like him.
"It's obviously difficult for my son, my daughter. It's not easy. Lolo is 12, Jake is 15 and Miller is 17. I am based in Dublin, Ireland.
"It's different of course, if you come from Europe and you are comparing apples with apples, it's a different culture, totally different environment.
"I think the biggest thing is if you love the game and if you want to help the players, if you want to help the program, that's your priority," the South African told PTI during an exclusive chat on the sidelines of sixth Hockey India Annual Awards function here on Sunday.
Fulton believes a coach with the right vision and program can excel in any environment across the world.
"If you don't get that right, if you don't have the right vision then it becomes a bit difficult. It's all about a shared vision, what Hockey India and your objectives and how do you support each other to achieve both," he said.

Also Read

Janneke Schopman resigns as chief coach of Indian women's hockey team

Schopman wants her players to show up against Japan after Germany loss

Indian women's hockey team fails to qualify for Paris Olympics 2024

'Do yourself a favour and show up': Schopman's message that did wonders

Vandana returns to squad as Indian women eye fresh start in FIH Pro League

Paris 2024: Mirabai returns to competitive action after 6-month layoff

Paris 2024: Abhinav Bindra's Guru mantra for Olympics bound Indian shooters

IOC was tricked by Russian prank callers amid tension ahead of Olympics

Paris 2024: Sharath Kamal India's flag bearer, Mary Kom chef de mission

Paris Olympics: IOC excludes Russian and Belarusian from opening ceremony

"I can set a program but if Hockey India says no where do we train, how do we get access to games, how do we build the program? So I had no issue but real support from behind.
"You just can't be good on the pitch and off the pitch, you need both, you need to have a really sound management policies behind a full-time program and I think we have got that."

Fulton, who will be managing India at this year's Paris Olympics, feels any sort of recognition acts as a motivation for players.
"From 2023 it's a good recognition of what happened (about HI awards). It was my first year and I didn't have a lot of time. It's always nice to see awards for younger players coming through, and the senior players getting awards, same with the women. So it's really important."

Fulton said his driving force has been his "understanding family", which includes his wife and three children.
"It's very difficult, it's not easy but I have an amazing wife. We made this agreement together that I will do this (coaching) for a few years. And when the Indian job came up, she said that it's a progression in my career," he concluded.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : 2024 Olympics Indian Hockey Team Hockey India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon