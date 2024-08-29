Mandaviya, Zafar Iqbal pay tribute to Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was joined by hockey legend Zafar Iqbal in paying tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on the National Sports Day here, with the latter also emphasising on the need to focus on disciplines like table tennis and swimming for bigger medal hauls in the Olympic Games. The birth anniversary of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, who won gold medals in three successive Olympic during the pre-independence era, is celebrated as the National Sports Day. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Mandaviya, after paying floral tributes to the statue of Dhyan Chand at the National Stadium here, said staying fit was the key to building a healthy society.

"On the occasion of the National Sports Day, we paid a floral tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. What Prime Minister Narendra Modi says is right... that is those who play, flourish," Mandaviya told PTI Videos after paying tribute to the legend on his 119th birth anniversary.

"The citizens of the country need to stay fit and healthy, and healthy citizens build a healthy society. And that society contributes to building and making a happy country. In 2047, to make an advanced version of India, all the citizens must remain healthy.

"And to remain fit, one must play sports. Everyone should set aside an hour to play a sports of their liking. I too will play the sport of my choosing... football on this National Sports Day," added Mandaviya.

Former hockey captain Iqbal expressed his happiness with the Indian athletes' performance at the recently-concluded Paris Olympics, where the country one six medals. But he also felt that a lot of hard work still needs to be done for growth of sport in India.

"We have to work very hard for the upliftment of sports; there is no doubt about it that the contingent that had gone to Paris for the Olympics they performed really well. They have improved their position at that level," said Iqbal.

India's six medals in Paris included five bronze and a silver, while half a dozen of its athletes entered the finals in their respective disciplines.

Iqbal said the nation should also look for medals in sports like swimming and athletics where there is a lot of potential.

"India is doing a great job, the athletes are quite confident. We had sent 117 athletes... there are a number of medals available in swimming, table tennis, athletics, and badminton, where the team can win.

"We are improving, we are creating a sporting culture in our country... that is a big achievement and the government is spending a lot of money to give experience to the athletes. I am sure we will do better in future," he added.

He termed the Indian hockey team's bronze medal-winning performance a huge achievement.

"It is a big achievement as far as hockey is concerned. We went without a medal for four decades and then in Tokyo (2021) we won bronze. And now in Paris, we won another medal.

"This medal is like gold for us, and it encourages the youngsters to take up hockey seriously and play for the country. I am sure that hockey is doing pretty well," said Iqbal, who was a member of the 1980 Olympics gold-winning side in Moscow.

He added that the team will have to develop a goalkeeper of the calibre of PR Sreejesh in very little time. Sreejesh called it a day after the in Paris campaign.

"Sreejesh will no longer be there in the squad. We have to develop a replacement. Krishan Pathak is also there, he will perform equally good, I am sure," he said.

"He (Sreejesh) is one of the greatest players India has produced as far as goal-keeping is concerned, he was a good leader of the team as well. He had many good qualities. We will miss him badly in the coming international competitions as well as the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

He added that besides Sreejesh, the Indian team might also miss stalwarts like former captain Manpreet Singh, who could quit in the near future.

"A few more may leave the hockey team, like Manpreet Singh. He has already played four Olympics, I don't know how he does well in between to be part of the team.