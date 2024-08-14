Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Hockey India names PR Sreejesh junior coach; retires his No 16 jersey

Hockey India names PR Sreejesh junior coach; retires his No 16 jersey

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said going forward no senior team player will be given the number 16 jersey

P R Sreejesh, Indian hockey goalkeeper

P R Sreejesh, Indian men's hockey goalkeeper

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hockey India on Wednesday decided to retire the jersey number of goalkeeping stalwart P R Sreejesh at the senior level after he bid adieu to the game following his starring role in the country's second consecutive Olympic bronze at the just-concluded Paris Games.
Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said going forward no senior team player will be given the number 16 jersey although it will remain in circulation at the junior level.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He also announced that the affable 36-year-old, who competed for nearly two decades, will take up the role of the junior national coach.
"Sreejesh is now going to be the junior team coach and we are retiring the No. 16 jersey for the senior team. We are not retiring No. 16 for the junior team," said Singh at a felicitation function for the veteran and other members of the team.
"Sreejesh dusra Sreejesh ko paida karega in junior team (Sreejesh will groom someone like him in the junior team who will wear the No.16 jersey)," he added.
The players, who were present at the ceremony, wore identical red jerseys with Sreejesh's name on the back as a mark of respect for the veteran from Kerala.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indian hockey team

Keep your faith in us, we will not disappoint: Hockey skipper Harmanpreet

Indian hockey team, Craig Fulton

Paris 2024: Hockey coach Fulton has no problems in India ahead of Olympics

Hardik Singh Hockey

Hardik wins HI Men's Player of the year, Salima wins it in women's category

PR Sreejesh

PR Sreejesh aspires to be Indian hockey team's chief coach by 2036

Elena Norman

It was becoming suffocating: Hockey India CEO Elena Norman on resignation

Topics : Hockey India Indian Hockey Team P R Sreejesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon