Paris Olympics: Ngamba becomes 1st athlete on refugee team to clinch medal

Ngamba's victory comes after a fierce bout with French boxer Davina Michel in the women's middleweight quarterfinals

The refugee team has had some profile at the Paris Games, being among the first Olympic delegations to cruise along the Seine River. (Photo: PTI)

AP Villepinte (France)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

Cameroonian boxer Cindy Ngamba on Sunday became the first athlete on the Refugee Olympic Team to clinch a medal at the Paris Games, offering hope for a team created to call attention to the plight of refugees across the world.
Ngamba's victory comes after a fierce bout with French boxer Davina Michel in the women's middleweight quarterfinals. The win means she's at least scored a bronze medal as she advances to the semifinals.
Ngamba was a flag bearer for the 37 athletes making up the biggest Olympic Refugee Team since the idea was born ahead of the Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
Ngamba, a member of the LGBTQ+ community, moved to the United Kingdom at the age of 11 and said she was granted refugee status in 2021 because she could have been imprisoned for being gay in Cameroon.
She has said boxing has been her escape from the chaos and has lifted her to the international stage. While some of the athletes on the team have already won Olympic medals for their countries in past Games, Ngamba has been seen as the team's best chance at medaling in Paris.
The refugee team has had some profile at the Paris Games, being among the first Olympic delegations to cruise along the Seine River in the opening ceremonies last week.

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

