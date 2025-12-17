Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 10:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Carlos Alcaraz ends 7-year coaching partnership with Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Carlos Alcaraz ends 7-year coaching partnership with Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz is parting ways with his longtime coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, the man who guided him to the pinnacle of men's tennis during a remarkably successful seven-year partnership.

Winner Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, poses with the trophy after the men's final match against United States' Taylor Fritz at the Tokyo ATP 500 tennis tournament at Ariake Coliseum, in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Alcaraz announced the decision to end their collaboration on Wednesday in a message on his social networks. Ferrero, in a separate statement, thanked his protege and said he wished he could have continued.

With Ferrero, who coached the Spaniard since he was 15 years old, Alcaraz claimed six Grand Slams: two French Open titles, two Wimbledon crowns and two US Opens. He amassed 24 tour-level titles, including eight Masters 1000 trophies.

 

After more than seven years together, Juanki and I have decided to bring our chapter together as coach and player to an end, the 22-year-old Alcaraz wrote. Thank you for turning childhood dreams into reality. We started this journey when I was barely a kid, and throughout all this time you've accompanied me on an incredible journey, on and off the court. I've enjoyed every single step with you immensely. 

With Ferrero, Alcaraz became the youngest player to reach No. 1 in the ATP rankings after winning the U.S. Open in 2022 at 19.

Today is a difficult day, Ferrero said. One of those when it's hard to find the right words. Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when there are so many shared experiences behind it. We have worked hard, grown together, and shared unforgettable moments.

Alcaraz did not say whether he would hire a new coach as a replacement. Last year, Alcaraz hired Samuel Lopez to work alongside Ferrero.

Earlier this month, Ferrero and Lopez were named coaches of the year in the ATP awards after helping Alcazar reclaim the No. 1 spot. In yet another prolific season, Alcazar won a career-best and season-leading 71 matches wins and finished with eight titles, including trophies at Roland-Garros and the US Open.

We have been an incredible team despite the difficulties, and I am sure you will continue to achieve great success, Ferrero said. "I wish I could have continued. I am convinced that good memories and good people always find a way to cross paths again. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

