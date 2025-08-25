Monday, August 25, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chaos at US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev meltdown after wild crowd delay

Furious at being deprived of facing a second serve at match point, Medvedev stormed over to the chair umpire and demanded an explanation.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In what rapidly became one of the most chaotic moments in Grand Slam history, a match between Daniil Medvedev and Benjamin Bonzi was thrown into turmoil when a photographer mistakenly stepped onto the court at Louis Armstrong Stadium during a critical point in their opening-round US Open battle.  The Frenchman had match point on serve, standing at 5-4 in the third set, but the intrusion forced chair umpire Greg Allensworth to call for a replay of the first serve due to interference. This decision ignited an explosive response from Medvedev, setting off a surreal spectacle.
 
Medvedev Confronts Umpire, Incites the Crowd
 
 
Furious at being deprived of facing a second serve at match point, Medvedev stormed over to the chair umpire and demanded an explanation. His frustration spilled into the crowd as he challenged Allensworth with taunts: "Are you a man? Why are you shaking?" 
  He even directed viewers to recall what fellow pro Reilly Opelka had said about the umpire being “the worst ref on tour.” Soon the stadium was engulfed in boos and chants, and the match remained suspended for well over six minutes as Bonzi stood stranded, unable to serve in the charged atmosphere. 

Momentum Swings Amid the Chaos
 
Despite the backlog of tension, the pause proved to be a turning point. When play resumed, Bonzi soon double-faulted under pressure, handing Medvedev a lifeline. The Russian rallied to win the next two sets, the third via tiebreak, and the fourth with a 6–0 blitz—forcing the match into a tense fifth set. However, the drama was far from over.
 
Bonzi breaks through the turmoil
 
Emerging from the chaos, Bonzi steadied his nerves and wrested control in the deciding set. Swaps of breaks tested both players’ resolve, but the Frenchman held firm. In a final test of composure, he clinched a critical break to win 6–4, sealing one of the most improbable comebacks in US Open history.
Aftermath: Rackets Shattered, Emotions Unleashed
 
Following his victory, Bonzi admitted the experience was “wild,” thanking both fans and booers for their energy. Meanwhile, Medvedev’s response to the loss was visceral, he smashed several rackets in frustration during his exit. The photographer was swiftly removed from the court, banned from further involvement in the tournament.

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

