Monday, August 25, 2025 | 11:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka wins her first match at the US Open

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka wins her first match at the US Open

Sabalenka went down a break early in the first set, keeping the two neck-and-neck until the defending champion was able to pull away from their 5-5 deadlock.

Aryna Sabalenka, Aryna, Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka. (Photo:PTI)

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka moved into the second round of the U.S. Open after weathering a challenging first set in her first match.

The No. 1 player took down Swiss player Rebeka Masarova 7-5, 6-1 on Sunday, but it wasn't without struggle. Sabalenka went down a break early in the first set, keeping the two neck-and-neck until the defending champion was able to pull away from their 5-5 deadlock.

Sabalenka then dominated the second set, dropping only one game en route to her eventual victory.

I feel like I didn't start my best in the first games, but then I found my rhythm. Happy with the level I played today, she said after the win.

 

She credited the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium for helping her make it through that tight first set. 

Also Read

Novak Djokovic, Novak, Djokovic

Djokovic goes 19-0 in US Open first rounds, wins 1st match since Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu secures first US Open match success since 2021 crown

Venus Williams

US Open peers say Venus Williams' greatness matters more than her age

Taylor Fritz, Morgan Riddle

US women dominate Grand Slams; can an American man win the 2025 US Open?

Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka faces US Open test to end 2025 without a Grand Slam title

When I won that set point and you were cheering me up, I had goosebumps while I was sitting, Sabalenka said on the court. Your support means a lot to me, and thank you so much.

The three-time Slam champion has gone through three of this year's four Grand Slams without a title.

I would love to finish the season with a Grand Slam and world No. 1, she said Friday.

But I think if this goal is not going to be achieved, I'll still think that this season has been really amazing for me. All of those tough lessons I learned this season only going to make me stronger for the next one.

She will face Polina Kudermetova in the second round. Sabalenka defeated her in their most recent matchup in Dubai in February.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Daniil Medvedev

US Open 2025: Bonzi knocks Medvedev out in first round, wins five-set epic

Mansukh Mandaviya

India aims to be among top 5 sporting nations by 2047: Mansukh Mandaviya

Javelin thrower Rohit Yadav

Rohit wins javelin gold, eyes Worlds spot; Sreeshankar falls short

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Aishwary claims gold in Asian Shooting Championship, Adriyan wins in junior

Around 15 Indians in fray for World Athletics Championship, AFI meet Aug 28

Around 15 Indians in fray for World Athletics Championship, AFI meet Aug 28

Topics : US Open Tennis News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayAmit Shah Reaction on Jagdeep Dhankhar ResignationYes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon