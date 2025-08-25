Monday, August 25, 2025 | 10:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US Open 2025: Bonzi knocks Medvedev out in first round, wins five-set epic

Daniil Medvedev. (File Photo: PTI)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

France's Benjamin Bonzi produced one of the biggest moments of his tennis career, overcoming Daniil Medvedev in a tense finish that had the crowd on its feet on Day 1 of US Open 2025. This is the third consecutive major when Medvedev has been knocked out in the first round. Bonzi entered the second round after defeating Medvedev, 6-3, 7-5, 6-7, 0-6, 6-4.
 
The Frenchman sealed victory in dramatic fashion after a fluctuating final game that saw nerves, skill and resilience collide in equal measure.
 
The deciding passage began with Medvedev pushing Bonzi into a corner and unleashing a blistering forehand winner to go up 15-0. But the momentum swung quickly as a double fault and a clever drop shot from Bonzi allowed the Frenchman to seize control. Medvedev, showing visible discomfort from what looked like a cramp in his right hand, fought back with successive forehand winners to reach game point.
 
 
The swings of momentum
 
The contest’s intensity deepened when Bonzi responded with a sublime lob, forcing Medvedev into a desperate tweener that caught the net. With the crowd sensing the shift, Bonzi pounced. A Medvedev backhand drifted long, giving the Frenchman match point.

On the final rally, Bonzi struck a searing backhand that Medvedev could barely touch, the ball rolling helplessly toward the sideline. As the point ended, Bonzi roared in celebration, dropping his racket and lifting his arms to the crowd before embracing his team.
 
Why this win matters
 
The result underlined Bonzi’s growing confidence against top-tier opponents. For Medvedev, a former world No. 1 and Grand Slam champion, the loss was a setback compounded by physical discomfort at a crucial stage.
 
For the spectators, the match offered a dramatic reminder of how fine the margins can be at the elite level of men’s tennis. One cramp, one mistimed shot, one flash of brilliance can turn a contest on its head.
 
The big picture
 
Bonzi’s triumph may signal a breakthrough in his pursuit of higher rankings and consistency on the ATP Tour. For Medvedev, it serves as both a disappointment and a warning: the gap is narrowing, and challengers like Bonzi are ready to seize their chance on the sport’s biggest stages.

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

