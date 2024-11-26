Business Standard
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / D Gukesh draws with Ding Liren in second game of World Championship

D Gukesh draws with Ding Liren in second game of World Championship

Gukesh, playing with black pieces, had lost to Liren in the opener of the 14-game showdown, on Monday

D Gukesh,Gukesh

The 18-year-old Gukesh is the youngest ever challenger to the world crown. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Singapore
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh drew with defending champion Ding Liren in the second game of the World Chess Championship here on Tuesday.

Gukesh, playing with black pieces, had lost to Liren in the opener of the 14-game showdown, on Monday. 

The first player to reach 7.5 points among the two will claim the coveted crown in the $ 2.5 million prize money event.

The 18-year-old Gukesh is the youngest ever challenger to the world crown and is looking to become the first Indian after the iconic Viswanathan Anand to win the title.

 

Anand held the title five times in his illustrious career.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

D Gukesh,Gukesh

Gukesh stumbles as Liren secures opening win in World Championship

China's Ding Liren

China's Ding Liren beats Gukesh in first game of World Championship

Chess board

Google Doodle celebrates Chess as World Chess Championship starts today

Chess players

Chess Olympiad: Indian women beat Kazakhstan while men defeat Azerbaijan

D Gukesh,Gukesh

Ding Liren picks Gukesh as favourite in their World Championship clash

Topics : World Chess Championship CHESS Chess Tournament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon